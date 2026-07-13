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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

HKDL's Lucky Nugget Spin surpasses 30,000 participations

July 13, 2026 | 10:12
(0) user say
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort's Lucky Nugget Spin at Grizzly Gulch surpassed 30,000 participations, as immersive interactive experiences drive a collectible merchandise craze and extend guests' visit memories.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 July 2026 - In tune with the growing popularity of experiential travel and guests' desire for participation and immersive experiences throughout their journeys, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort (HKDL) has been integrating retail with storytelling at the park through an endless flow of innovative interactive experiences and distinctive merchandise offerings. Emotional connections with guests are strengthened as merchandise is transformed into meaningful souvenirs interwoven with their Disney memories.

HKDL's Immersive Interactive Experiences Win Guests' Hearts Lucky Nugget Spin at Grizzly Gulch Surpasses 30,000 Participations

Launched in April this year at Grizzly Gulch, the Chip 'n' Dale Lucky Nugget Spin has recorded more than 30,000 participations as of the end of June, becoming one of the park's most popular activities. Combining storytelling, live interactions, and surprises, the experience has been warmly received by guests and has further enhanced the atmosphere throughout the land.

David Koo, director of merchandise at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, shared: 'Today's guests are looking for more than products; they want keepsakes that capture the stories and memories of their visit. Through interactive experiences, we hope to make merchandise a natural extension of the Disney park journey. Whether it is a plush toy, a pin or an accessory, the true value lies not only in the item itself, but in the magical moments and personal memories it represents.'

David Koo, director of merchandise at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, is pictured in the center

This story- and interaction-driven strategy has been incorporated into various guest experiences across the resort. For example, in an engaging experience at the Popcorn Pop-Up Shop on Main Street, U.S.A., guests can reach into a giant popcorn bucket-themed installation to catch a "popcorn" and reveal the hidden Pixar pals plushie together with Disney cast members on the spot. Meanwhile, the Snow White Grotto, located beside the Castle of Magical Dreams, has introduced a new "Lock of Dreams" experience, offering guests a sense of ceremony and a souvenir to cherish.

Disney's Classic Pin Trading Tradition Extends the Magic Beyond the Visit

Disney's iconic Pin Trading tradition has long been an important part of how guests explore the park and connect with others. Reopened in June, Main Street Collectibles now features dedicated pin display areas designed to celebrate and elevate this beloved tradition. Guests can discover unexpected treasures while searching for favorite designs as they trade pins with Disney cast members and fellow collectors. More than just an addition to a collection, each pin carries unique memories and extends the guest journey.

More Than 3.5 Million 20th Anniversary Merchandise Items Snapped up

New Pixar and Marvel Experiences on the Way

Merchandise sales grew continuously during Hong Kong Disneyland's 20th anniversary celebrations, which attracted a large number of local, mainland, and international visitors and concluded with fanfare in June. Since late June last year, the resort has sold more than 3.5 million 20th Anniversary-themed merchandise. Among them, about 600,000 units of the SouvenEARS collection have been snapped up. Meanwhile, the blind-box series inspired by attractions and themed lands achieved sales of more than 500,000 units during fiscal year 2025, demonstrating the continued popularity of merchandise with strong storytelling elements and collectible appeal.

Looking ahead, HKDL will continue to enrich the guest experience across the resort. New Pixar-themed and Marvel-themed experiences will be introduced, further expanding both entertainment and retail offerings. Through ongoing innovation, HKDL remains committed to meeting guests' demand for more immersive experiences, enhancing its appeal to local, mainland, and international visitors, and strengthening its position as a leading travel destination in the region.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Hong Kong Disneyland Resort

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Lucky Nugget Spin Interactive experiences drive Collectible merchandise craze Magical memories extension

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