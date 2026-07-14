UEM Edgenta cements role in Pan Borneo Highway Sarawak

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 July 2026 - UEM Edgenta Berhad ("UEM Edgenta" or "the Company"), a leading Asset Management and Infrastructure Solutions company serving as the appointed Independent Checking Engineer (ICE), has successfully steered the development of Pan Borneo Highway Sarawak. The project marks a significant milestone in strengthening Sarawak's transport connectivity, unlocking greater economic opportunities and improving access for communities across the state.

The Pan Borneo Highway is expected to enhance mobility, improve logistics efficiency and support long-term socio-economic growth by connecting towns, rural communities and key economic corridors. Beyond the physical infrastructure, the project represents a long-term investment in the state's resilience, competitiveness and quality of life.Spearheaded byas the project's principal team lead, this achievement was executed through UEM Edgenta's critical governance, technical oversight, and project management expertise. Drawing on its experience managing more than RM100 billion worth of major infrastructure projects across Malaysia, the Company ensured every stage of delivery adhered to stringent standards of quality, safety, regulatory compliance and sustainability.To navigate the physical realities of Sarawak's vast landscape, UEM Edgenta's experience in managing mega projects such as the PLUS Highways, the Penang Bridge, and international infrastructure projects contributed to the highway's development. Overseeing a project of this scale meant implementing advanced structural reviews to address deep and unstable soil conditions, engineering resilient solutions to bridge extensive river networks and managing highly complex logistical supply chains across vast, remote distances. By tailoring these engineering solutions to Sarawak's specific topographical and climate challenges, the technical oversight provided by UEM Edgenta helped ensure that the physical asset is designed to minimise future maintenance costs, reduce environmental impact and maximise structural resilience for decades to come.Stretching approximately 786 kilometers from Telok Melano in the south to Merapok in the north, Phase 1 of the Pan Borneo Highway represents one of the most ambitious civil engineering undertakings in Southeast Asia. UEM Edgenta's technical governance oversaw the successful delivery of 115 bridges and 25 complex interchanges, navigating treacherous topography and vast river networks.Moreover, managing this mammoth operation required logging millions of safe man-hours, laying down immense volumes of specialised asphalt, and coordinating a massive daily workforce. All these were deployed with uncompromising safety and operational standards on the ground.Commenting on the sheer magnitude of the operations involved, Shaiful Subhan, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of UEM Edgenta, said, "Delivering an infrastructure project on the scale of the Pan Borneo Highway across Sarawak's vast and diverse landscape demands exceptional technical expertise, disciplined governance and close collaboration among all stakeholders. At UEM Edgenta, we are proud to have supported this vision by providing the engineering oversight, project management and quality assurance needed to deliver infrastructure of this complexity. Through proven engineering practices and rigorous project governance, we have helped ensure this highway will serve the people of Sarawak safely, reliably and sustainably for generations to come."Beyond infrastructure delivery, the Company has also contributed to strengthening Sarawak's engineering ecosystem through the development of local talent and industry capabilities. Recognising that sustainable infrastructure is built not only through physical assets but also through people, UEM Edgenta has embedded capability building throughout the project by integrating local contractors and professionals into internationally recognised project management and engineering practices.Today, more than 70% of UEM Edgenta's workforce supporting projects in Sarawak comprises local talent, reflecting the company's commitment to developing homegrown expertise. Strategic collaborations, including its ongoing partnership with Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus, have further strengthened the local talent pipeline through internships, graduate programmes and technical knowledge transfer. These initiatives not only support the successful delivery of today's infrastructure projects but also help cultivate the next generation of Sarawakian engineering professionals equipped to lead the state's future development.For UEM Edgenta's Sarawak team on the ground, the project transcends corporate milestones; it taps into deep local sentiment and is a matter of profound state pride.Reflecting on the socio-economic weight of the project, Raihana Ahmad, Managing Director of Infrastructure Solutions at UEM Edgenta, said, "The Pan Borneo Highway is more than a road, it is a catalyst for unity, progress and opportunity across Sarawak. For our team in Sarawak, delivering this long-awaited vision has been deeply meaningful because it is, ultimately, about improving the lives of the communities we serve. We are proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Sarawak State Government, our partners and local contractors to help bring this vision to life, while strengthening local capabilities that will support the state's future infrastructure ambitions."Marking its final completion milestones, the Pan Borneo Highway stands as a testament to what can be achieved when a client's bold vision is met with uncompromising engineering expertise. With a highly skilled local workforce now equipped with world-class operational standards, Sarawak is primed for its next great leap.As the state gears up to celebrate Sarawak Day in July and continues to expand its horizons through highly anticipated mega-projects like the Coastal and Second Trunk Roads which consists of the iconic Batang Lupar 1 Bridge being the record longest river-crossing bridge in Malaysia; UEM Edgenta remains steadfastly positioned to drive the realisation of the Sarawak Government's aspirations.For further information on UEM Edgenta, log on to https://www.uemedgenta.com.https://www.uemedgenta.com

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