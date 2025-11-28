Corporate

Kimberly-Clark expands Vietnam operations

November 28, 2025 | 13:32
(0) user say
US-based Kimberly-Clark (KMB), the maker of the Huggies brand, is positioning Vietnam as a strategic manufacturing centre for the Southeast Asian market as the company accelerates its regional expansion plans.

In 2025, the group acquired an additional 1.2 hectares of land adjacent to its existing factory located about an hour from Ho Chi Minh City, enabling a 40 per cent expansion in production capacity. The investment is part of a broader plan to increase export output. At present, half of the products made in Vietnam are shipped to 18 markets.

Kimberly-Clark expands Vietnam operations

“Vietnam plays a critical role for us, not only in manufacturing but also in innovation,” said Nitish Gupta, managing director of Kimberly-Clark Southeast Asia.

Despite continued investment, Kimberly-Clark has yet to reach the market leadership it enjoys elsewhere. According to Euromonitor, in 2023, Unicharm's Bobby held 25 per cent of Vietnam's nappy market, followed by Huggies with 22 per cent and Procter & Gamble's Pampers at 12 per cent.

Analyst Haikal Sufiyan noted that Unicharm benefits from a strong product range spanning affordable to premium segments, reinforced by frequent introductions of features tailored to Vietnamese parents, such as easy-to-change pants nappies.

Vietnam's fertility rate fell to a historic low of 1.91 children per woman in 2024, according to the General Statistics Office. Even so, demand for nappies is not limited to infants, and the three major players are expanding into products for adults with incontinence needs.

In Vietnam, Kimberly-Clark last year launched two such products as part of efforts to narrow Unicharm's competitive advantage. “This is how we can help improve people's quality of life through our products,” Gupta said.

Ageing populations across the region are also reshaping the hygiene and care market. World Bank data shows that in 2025, Singapore will become the first Southeast Asian country where people aged 65 and above account for 20 per cent of the population, followed by Thailand at 15 per cent and Vietnam at 9 per cent.

Sufiyan advised companies to offer larger pack sizes, between 10 and 20 pieces per pack, at competitive prices to meet evolving consumer needs.

To remain competitive in the digital age, Kimberly-Clark is also experimenting with new approaches, including partnerships with influential parenting communities and stronger e-commerce engagement.

“I believe Vietnam is becoming a key export base to a wide range of international markets. Our growth from this market has been remarkable,” Gupta added.

Kimberly-Clark and UNICEF strengthen child and maternal healthcare Kimberly-Clark and UNICEF strengthen child and maternal healthcare

Kimberly-Clark Vietnam and UNICEF renew partnership with a $2.05 million commitment to expand essential care for mothers, newborns, and girls nationally.
FMCG groups seek ASEAN activity FMCG groups seek ASEAN activity

As ASEAN markets deepen regional integration, non-tariff barriers remain a pressing concern for fast-moving consumer goods players. Nguyen Anh Dung, managing director of NielsenIQ for Vietnam, the Philippines, and Myanmar, talked with VIR's Hoang Oanh about the most persistent challenges facing such firms when expanding across the region.
FMCG market takes on new portfolios FMCG market takes on new portfolios

Fast-moving consumer goods remain resilient amid the economic uncertainty, giving hope to investors to ramp up their expansion plans.
Consumer confidence dips as counterfeit crisis rattles market Consumer confidence dips as counterfeit crisis rattles market

Vietnam's consumer goods market is sending mixed signals, with steady economic growth on one hand and weakening consumer confidence on the other.
Masan Consumer's S&P Global ESG Score outperforms over 85 per cent of global peers Masan Consumer's S&P Global ESG Score outperforms over 85 per cent of global peers

Masan Consumer has announced that the company has achieved a 48 S&P Global ESG score from S&P Global, the world's leading provider of credit ratings.
Indonesia's Sari Murni acquires Bibica from PAN Group Indonesia's Sari Murni acquires Bibica from PAN Group

PT Sari Murni Abadi (SMA) has signed an agreement with The PAN Group JSC regarding a strategic investment plan in Bibica, one of the leading snack and confectionery companies in Vietnam.
Thailand's Betagen sets up first manufacturing facility in Vietnam Thailand's Betagen sets up first manufacturing facility in Vietnam

Betagen has signed a long-term land lease agreement for 35,932 square meters at Tin Nghia's An Phuoc Industrial Park.

By Thai An

Tag:
Kimberly-Clark Kimberly-Clark Vietnam hygiene-care market Vietnam

