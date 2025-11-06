Corporate

Indonesia's Sari Murni acquires Bibica from PAN Group

November 06, 2025 | 18:15
(0) user say
PT Sari Murni Abadi (SMA) has signed an agreement with The PAN Group JSC concerning a strategic investment plan in Bibica, one of the leading snack and confectionery companies in Vietnam.
Indonesia's Sari Murni acquires Bibica from PAN Group

This move is part of SMA’s continuous global expansion strategy, through which the company will gain an increasingly comprehensive product portfolio, ranging from snacks to biscuits and confectionery.

SMA believes that this corporate action will open up broader growth opportunities and strengthen both companies’ commitment to delivering quality products to consumers.

The deal marks the withdrawal of PAN from Bibica after eight years, while paving the way for SMA to penetrate deeper into Vietnam's confectionery market. The deal value was not disclosed.

Bibica is one of the oldest confectionery manufacturers in Vietnam, owning a distribution network of more than 100,000 points of sale and factories in Long An and Hanoi. Meanwhile, SMA is an Indonesian snacks manufacturer with its flagship snack brand Momogi.

SMA CFO Servin said, "The deal aligns with the company’s ambition to grow its international footprint and strengthen its position as a producer and distributor of fast-moving consumer goods across overseas markets. Through this collaboration with Bibica Vietnam, we believe the synergy will improve cross-border production and distribution efficiency."

"SMA’s product portfolio will become broader, extending from snacks to biscuits and other confectionery categories, while also enabling cross-border integration in manufacturing, innovation, and supply chains. The synergy will strengthen product innovation, expand export reach, and enhance research and development capabilities,” Servin added

According to Statista, revenue in Vietnam's confectionery market amounts to $1.77 billion in 2025. The market is expected to grow annually by 6.81 per cent from 2025-2030.

Lotte Corporation to full divest from Bibica, making the PAN Group the largest shareholder Lotte Corporation to full divest from Bibica, making the PAN Group the largest shareholder

After 10 years of lengthy internal competition, South Korean Lotte Corporation will fully divest Bibica (BBC), selling 44.03 per cent or 6.8 million shares and making The PAN Group the largest shareholder in the Vietnamese confectionery maker.
The PAN Group to press on with Bibica and VFC acquisitions The PAN Group to press on with Bibica and VFC acquisitions

The PAN Group will purchase more stakes in Bibica and increase its ownership in Vietnam Fumigation JSC (VFC) to over 50 per cent to complete its value chain in the agricultural segment.
Vietnam confectionary market competition heats up Vietnam confectionary market competition heats up

The competition in the Vietnamese confectionery market has become fiercer with the return of KIDO Group (KDC) two years ago.

By Thanh Van

