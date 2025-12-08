K Wah Group donates additional HK$12.07m for Tai Po recovery

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 December 2025 - K. Wah Group ("the Group") continues to stand in solidarity with the Tai Po community in the aftermath of the recent fire, offering timely support to affected residents and post-disaster recovery efforts. Following an earlier donation of HK$10 million from the Group and Chairman Francis Lui in his personal capacity, the Group today announced it will donate an additional HK$12.07 million — originally allocated as prize money for the "Thanks A Million" Grand Lucky Draw, a citywide initiative by the six business chambers — in full to the Support Fund for Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po established by the HKSAR Government.In a show of collective care, the Group's businesses have also launched a broad-based donation campaign across their offices, including participation from staff at Galaxy Entertainment Group in Macau. Dedicated donation accounts and collection boxes have been set up to make it more convenient for employees to contribute voluntarily. To further support this initiative, the Group has introduced a one-to-one donation matching programme, pledging to match every dollar donated by employees. All proceeds — including employee contributions and matched funds — will be directed to the Tai Po relief fund, amplifying the impact and extending meaningful assistance to the affected community.Chairman Francis Lui said, "We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the victims and their families. K. Wah Group has deep roots in Hong Kong and has long embraced a spirit of compassion and solidarity with the community. In this difficult moment, we hope to channel our collective strength, turning care into action, and actively support both the survivors and the broader recovery efforts. This tragedy reminds us of the importance of unity and stability in society."Lui also expressed his hope for a swift recovery and rebuilding of the community, and called on the public to actively participate in the Legislative Council election on 7 December, casting their votes to elect capable leaders and contribute to building a stronger, more resilient future for Hong Kong.Last week, volunteers from the Group's K. Wah Construction Materials Volunteer Team were quickly mobilised to assist affected families at the Tai Po Community Centre and Shuen Wan Transitional Housing "Good House", helping with the transport and distribution of supplies, as well as cleaning and organising temporary accommodation, easing the burden for residents during the transition period.K. Wah Group remains committed to its founding principle of "giving back to society" and will continue to support the community through diverse, meaningful initiatives — standing with Hong Kong in times of challenge and rebuilding the future together.https://www.linkedin.com/company/k-wah-group/?originalSubdomain=hkhttps://www.facebook.com/kwahgroup

