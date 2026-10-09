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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

IX Asia Indexes halts real time dissemination for cryptocurrency indexes

October 09, 2026 | 11:39
(0) user say
Financial data vendor IX Asia Indexes Company Limited halted real-time dissemination services for its full suite of ixCrypto market indexes in Hong Kong.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 October 2026 – IX Asia Indexes Company Limited ("IX" or the "Company") today announced that it has discontinued the real-time dissemination all of its ixCrypto Indexes. This follows the Company's corporate announcement on 24 September 2026 on "Index Dissemination Security Protection". The real-time service, currently available on Bloomberg and through Nasdaq to global vendors, has ceased from 18 September 2026 for Nasdaq and 6 October 2026 for Bloomberg and official website. The decision is made after serious rescues of the real time dissemination with the cloud service providers, but situation is still not under control at satisfactory level. IX decided to step back and review current AI environment used by hackers before deciding to resume real time dissemination in the future. The matter will be discussed in the quarterly index review with index advisory committee on 15 October 2026.

The ixCrypto Indexes were among the first world market indexes to provide a true and fair representation of crypto market player distribution and performance, built on the foundation of rigorous governance and a rules-based, transparent methodology. The indexes were designed to meet institutional standards of index construction, distinguishing them from many of the less transparent benchmarks that have characterized the digital asset space.

"From the outset, we insisted on a high level of governance in constructing the ixCrypto Indexes, and we are proud to have been one of the first index families globally to deliver a true and fair picture of the crypto market's player distribution and performance," said Irene Wong, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of IX Asia Indexes. "While we are discontinuing real-time dissemination, our commitment to the digital asset community remains. We will continue to provide day-end index values and to conduct our quarterly index reviews, ensuring that market participants retain access to a reliable, governed benchmark for the crypto asset class."

We apologise for the inconvenience caused. Should you have any questions, please contact us on enquiry@ix-index.com.

About IX Asia Indexes and IX Asia Index Advisory Committee

IX Capital International Limited is an award-winning index and investment advisory company. The index business arm- IX Asia Indexes, providing real-time digital asset and innovative indexes, disseminated 24x7 globally and built on robust infrastructure. Since the launch of the first crypto benchmark index ("IXCI") launched in Hong Kong in December 2018, the ixCrypto index series expand into 29 indexes designed for exchange futures products, mark-to-market, and fund managers' portfolio construction purposes. To ensure the professionality and impartiality of the index methodologies and operations, IX Asia Indexes has established its index advisory committee with representation from different industries, including fund management, exchanges, brokerage, financial blockchain experts, crypto service providers, etc. The committee will meet quarterly a year to discuss matters relating to the IX Asia Indexes, including to review and to comment the data sources, methodologies, and operations of IX Asia Indexes, to provide guidance to the future development of new IX Asia Indexes and to handle other issues and decisions on an as-needed basis.

IX Asia Indexes was awarded the Fintech Award (wealth investment and management) 2019 and 2021 organised by ETNet. It as well won an award for Startup of the Year and Basic Technology (Big Data) from Hong Kong Fintech Impetus Awards 2022 by Metro Broadcast and KPMG. It also won Asia Pacific Enterprise Achievement Award 2024 by Echolade. IX Asia Indexes completed its IOSCO compliance statement and obtained ISO/IEC 27001:2022 UKAS certification.

Website: https://ix-index.com/
Advisory Committee: https://ix-index.com/committee.html

For further information about ixCrypto Index and other available indexes including IX Crypto spot price index series, please visit company official webpage https://ix-index.com.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By IX Asia Indexes

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TagTag:
IX Asia Indexes ixCrypto market hong kong

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