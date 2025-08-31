Indonesia Tours China Waste to Energy Site

SHANGHAI, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 26, 2025, after a four-year hiatus, Indonesia's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources released a new 10-year electricity development plan (RUPTL 2025–2034), highlighting the central government's ambition to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy. At the same time, the issue of waste overwhelming cities across Indonesia is intensifying. Converting waste into usable electricity through sustainable and environmentally friendly technologies presents a major challenge for Indonesia as it seeks to advance its energy transition and address its waste management crisis.

On August 22, 2025, Eric Zhan, CEO of SUS International, welcomed a cross-ministerial delegation led by Yuliot Tanjung, Vice Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources of Indonesia, including representatives from the Food Coordination Ministry, PLN, and other agencies, for a site visit to Jiaxing WtE Project.

Eric Zhan introduced that SUS ENVIRONMENT has always focused on municipal solid waste treatment, dedicated to creating a cleaner and more friendly living environment. As a globally leading supplier of WtE technology and incineration equipment, SUS ENVIRONMENT has provided technical support and core equipment for 300 WtE plants worldwide, with a total daily treatment capacity exceeding 300,000 tons. SUS ENVIRONMENT has also invested and operates 90 low-carbon eco-industrial parks, which include WtE plants, sludge treatment facilities, food waste and construction waste treatment facilities, with a total processing capacity of over 120,000 tonnes per day. Besides, Wuxi Fangling, as SUS ENVIRONMENT's equipment manufacturing base, covers the production of moving incinerators, sewage treatment, sludge treatment, and flue gas treatment systems, ranking first in scale in Asia.

During the plant visit, Eric further explained that Jiaxing WtE plant was invested and constructed by SUS ENVIRONMENT, which utilizes three lines of 650-tonnes mechanical incinerators independently designed and manufactured by SUS ENVIRONMENT, with emission standards far exceeding those of the EU 2010 regulations.

Eric also briefed the Vice Minister and the delegation on SUS ENVIRONMENT's development in Indonesia. SUS ENVIRONMENT won the bid for the Makassar WtE project, which has a daily waste treatment capacity of 1,300 tons and includes the coordinated treatment of landfill mining, with a total investment of USD 200 million, the project is expected to generate 209 million kWh of electricity annually. In September 2024, the project company signed a Cooperation Agreement with Makassar City government and is currently in the PPA negotiation phase. SUS aims to commence project construction within this year and achieve Commercial Operation Date (COD) by the end of 2027.

The delegation received detailed introductions to the various systems of Jiaxing Project and expressed appreciation for SUS's deep commitment to the Indonesian market and its concern for the communities surrounding the project. SUS ENVIRONMENT stated that the company is capable of manufacturing incinerators with single-line capacities ranging from 75 to 1,200 tons, which can perfectly meet the needs of Indonesian market.

The Vice Minister and delegation was impressed by the advanced technology, beautiful garden-style power plant design and construction philosophy from SUS ENVIRONMENT. The Vice Minister expressed particular interest in SUS ENVIRONMENT's corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives for the communities around the Makassar project site and expressed genuine appreciation, Vice Minister pledged to provide all necessary support for the PPA negotiation of the Makassar project and expressed his anticipation for project's early commencement of construction.

Eric expressed his gratitude to the Vice Minister for his concern and support, and stressed that SUS reaffirmed its commitment to deepening its roots in Indonesia and contributing to the country's environmental protection efforts.