Indochina Strategic wins top Euromoney real estate award

HANOI, Vietnam, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Indochina Strategic, the real estate advisory arm of Indochina Capital, has officially been honored as "Vietnam's Best Real Estate Advisor 2025" by the globally renowned Euromoney magazine.

Euromoney's Real Estate Awards is one of the world's most prestigious ranking systems with a 28-year history, organized annually by the global financial publication Euromoney. The awards aim to recognize companies with outstanding contributions to shaping industry trends, elevating standards, and promoting the sustainable development of the real estate sector—ultimately creating tangible value for society and the economy.

This accolade affirms Indochina Strategic's efforts in delivering strategic, innovative and localized advisory solutions. These solutions not only help clients optimize costs, maximize asset value but also contribute to advancing Vietnam's real estate market to international standard. Indochina Strategic was recognized in Vietnam alongside Singapore's Capitaland Development which was awarded 'Vietnam's Best Real Estate Developer'.

The judging panel recognized Indochina Strategic for series of achievements over the past year, including:

A portfolio of high-profile clients comprising the market's most reputable developers and institutions.

Record-breaking transactions in scale, value, and complexity.

Capabilities in structuring sophisticated deals.

Over USD 1 billion in total M&A transaction value – largest real estate M&A brokerage market share in Vietnam today.

Prior to its 2025 successes, Indochina Strategic had been recognized by prestigious domestic and international awards, including:

Best Real Estate Advisor at the 2018 Golden Dragon Awards

Best Commercial Real Estate Advisor in Vietnam at the APEA Awards (2018–2020)

Outstanding Real Estate M&A Advisor in Vietnam at the M&A Forum by VIR Newspaper in 2019, 2020 & 2024

Best Real Estate Advisor in Asia and Best M&A Advisor in Asia 2025 by Global Financial Market Review

With these remarkable achievements, Indochina Strategic continues to strengthen its position as Vietnam's leading real estate advisory firms, accompanying clients on the journey of creating sustainable value and driving market development.

"We are honored to receive this recognition as Vietnam's Best Real Estate Adviser. This achievement is especially meaningful amid strong competition from leading international firms, reaffirming that the combination of global expertise and deep local insight is the foundation for delivering sustainable value to our clients in Vietnam." Mr. Michael Piro, Co-CEO of Indochina Capital and Head of Indochina Strategic said.

Indochina Strategic was established on the foundation of Indochina Capital's 25 years of experience and a proven track record in successful fund raising, deal structuring and real estate development. The Indochina Strategic team provides comprehensive advisory solutions, ranging from project development consulting to structuring and executing large-scale M&A transactions across all real estate asset classes.

Indochina Strategic has successfully executed significant transactions, helping clients, industry experts, and partners maximize returns and unlock their full potential. Key milestones include brokering real estate transactions with a total value exceeding USD 1 billion in Vietnam; securing more than USD 500 million in non-recourse financing; and distributing over 3,000 high-end apartments and villas with a total transaction value of approximately USD 1 billion.

Indochina Capital

Founded in 1999, Indochina Capital has established itself as a pioneering innovator in Vietnam's rapidly evolving real estate development, investment advisory, and capital markets sectors. Over more than two decades, the company has developed nearly USD 2 billion worth of real estate projects. Through its subsidiaries, Indochina Capital operates seamlessly across diverse fields, including real estate development (Indochina Land, Indochina Kajima), hotel management (Wink Hotels), equities (Indochina Capital Advisors), and real estate advisory services (Indochina Strategic, Indochina Properties). The company has also built a strong reputation in M&A advisory, particularly in cross-border transactions involving Japanese investors.