MIPIM Asia 2025 reveals award winners across Asia Pacific

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 December 2025 - The MIPIM Asia 2025 Awards, which honor excellence and innovation in Asia's real estate industry, revealed this year's winners during the Gala Dinner on December 4 at the Rosewood Hong Kong.
The prestigious awards garnered numerous nominations from many countries worldwide, highlighting the sector's remarkable diversity and ongoing growth. This broad range of nominations reflects the exciting innovation and creativity emerging from the Asia Pacific region, demonstrating the increasing resilience and global recognition of these projects.
Led by the Chairman of the Jury, George Hongchoy, Executive Director and Group CEO of Link Asset Management Limited, a distinguished jury panel of 19 industry leaders from across Asia Pacific meticulously evaluated all entries before selecting the top contenders.
Members of the jury panel are:
- George HONGCHOY, Executive Director and Group CEO, Link Asset Management Limited (Hong Kong), Chairman of the Jury
- Rui Hua CHANG, Managing Director, Business Management and Investment, ESR Group Limited (Hong Kong)
- Henry CHENG, Owner, Chongbang Group (China)
- Stanley CHING, Senior Managing Director, Managing Partner & Co-Head of Real Estate, CITIC Capital Holdings Ltd (Hong Kong)
- Donald CHOI, Managing Director, The Urban Renewal Authority (Hong Kong)
- Chris CHOW, Head of Global Direct Investments, LaSalle Investment Management (Hong Kong)
- Harvey COE, Senior Advisor, Ernst & Young (Hong Kong)
- Alison COOKE, Managing Director - Real Estate, Starr International Investment Advisors (Asia) Ltd (Hong Kong)
- Christina HAU, CEO and Executive Director, Champion REIT (Hong Kong)
- Alexandre HERIARD-DUBREUIL, Global Chief Investment Officer, Seregh Development Company (Hong Kong & London)
- Nicholas J. LOUP, CEO, Chelsfield Asia Ltd (Hong Kong)
- Joelin MA, Director, APG Asset Management Asia (Hong Kong)
- Ellen NG, Managing Director, Co-Head of Asia Real Estate, Warburg Pincus (Hong Kong)
- Claire TANG, Partner, Rava Partners (Hong Kong)
- Joseph TANG, Managing Director, The Townsend Group (Hong Kong)
- Shuji TOMIKAWA, President, Mitsui Fudosan Investment Advisors, Inc. (MFIA) (Japan)
- Josephine YIP, Managing Director, Real Estate, Asia Pacific, La Caisse (Singapore)
- Richard YUE, Founder and CEO, ARCH Capital Management Company Limited (Hong Kong)
- Jing ZHOU, Senior Director Alternatives and Strategic Transactions, Nuveen Real Estate (Hong Kong)
The winners of the MIPIM Asia 2025 Awards are:
BEST CULTURAL, SPORTS AND EDUCATION PROJECT
GOLD
Kai Tak Sports Park, Hong Kong, China
Developer: Kai Tak Sports Park Limited
Architect: Populous / Executive architect - Simon Kwan & Associates Limited
Others: Client: Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau
Contracted Party: Kai Tak Sports Park Limited
Principal Architect: Populous
Contractor: Hip Hing Engineering Co. Ltd.
Engineer: Arup
Executive Architect: Simon Kwan & Associates Limited
SILVER
Suzhou Museum of Contemporary Art, Suzhou, China
Developer: Suzhou Harmony Development Group Co. Ltd.
Architect: BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group
Others: ARTS Group Co. Ltd. [中衡设计集团股份有限公司] (LDI ARCH/SMEP, Façade & Interior Design)
Front Inc. (Facade)
Shanghai Shuishi Landscape Design Co. Ltd. [上海水石景观环境设计有限公司]
Rdesign International Lighting [上海瑞逸环境设计有限公司]
BIG Landscape (Landscape)
BIG Engineering (Structure)
BRONZE
Diriyah Art Futures, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Developer: Diriyah Company
Architect: Schiattarella Associati
Others: Saud Consult (Construction Supervision); Arcadis (PMC)
BEST HOSPITALITY, TOURISM AND LEISURE PROJECT
GOLD
Yining InterContinental Hotel and EVEN Hotel, Yinig, China
Developer: Huamei Resort of China Green Development Group
Architect: HKS Inc
Others: Interior Designer: CCD Landscape Architect: Coopershill
SILVER
Dusit Thani Bangkok, Bangkok, Thailand
Developer: Vimarn Suriya Company
Architect: Dragon Company Limited, Architects 49 International, and Office for Metropolitan Architecture (OMA)
Others: Interior designed by André Fu Studio
BRONZE
Kimpton Tsim Sha Tsui Hong Kong and The Mariners, Hong Kong, China
Developer: Empire Group Holdings Limited
Architect: P&T Group
Others: Interior designed by HBA
Steve Leung Designers Limited, and VIA Architecture Limited
BEST MIXED-USE PROJECT
GOLD
Geneo, Singapore, Singapore
Developer: CapitaLand Development & CapitaLand Ascendas REIT
Architect: Serie Architects
Others: Multiply Architects (Design Architect)
Surbana Jurong Architects (Project Architect)
Woh Hup Private Limited (Main Contractor)
SILVER
Nanjing Xuanwu Garden City, Nanjing, China
Developer: China Merchants
Architect: Woods Bagot
Others: Kingdom Architecture Design (LDI)
MVA (Transportation Consultant)
Leox Design (Lighting)
Lab D+H (Landscape)
FORCITIS (Facade), Jin Zhaohui Design (FF&E)
EAD (Signage)
BRONZE
Wuhan Alibaba Center, Wuhan, China
Developer: Alibaba Group
Architect: Benoy
Others: Master planning - Benoy
BEST REFURBISHED BUILDING
GOLD
Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre, Hong Kong, China
Developer: Link Asset Management Ltd.
Architect: Cybertecture, Groundwork
Others: Contractor: Pat Davie Ltd.
SILVER
Nikken Building No.1, Osaka, Japan
Developer: Green Building Ecosystem, LLC
Architect: NIKKEN SEKKEI LTD
Others: Fujiki Komuten Co. Ltd (Contractor)
Kinden Corporation (Contractor)
SUGA Co. Ltd (Contractor)
BRONZE
COZI East Bund, Shanghai, China
Developer: LaSalle Investment Management
Others: Development and Operation Manager: COZI Apartment
BEST RESIDENTIAL PROJECT
GOLD
Layton at NavaPark by Hongkong Land & Sinar Mas Land JV, BSD City, Tangerang Selatan, Indonesia
Developer: Hongkong Land and Sinar Mas Land (JV)
Architect: P&T Group, Singapore
Others: Interior 可持續性設計 Design by via Architecture Ltd Hongkong, Lanscape by Siura Studio Singapore
SILVER
The Reef at King's Dock, Singapore, Singapore
Developer: Mapletree and Keppel
Architect: KCAP Architects & Planners and DCA Architects Pte Ltd
Others: Woh Hup (Private) Ltd (Main Contractor)
Grant Associates Singapore Pte Ltd (Landscape Architect)
Alpha Consulting Engineers Pte Ltd (M&E Consultant)
Aurecon Singapore Pte Ltd (C&S Consultant)
Asia Infrastructure Solutions Singapore Pte Ltd (Quantity Surveyor)
Meinhardt Façade Technology Pte Ltd (Façade Consultant)
Light Collab LLP (Lighting Consultant)
Index Design Pte Ltd (Interior Design)
DHI Water & Environment Pte Ltd (Biodiversity Consultant)
Delta Marine Consultant Singapore Pte Ltd (Marine Consultant)
Acacia Design Consultant Pte Ltd (Signage Consultant)
BRONZE
Park Wellstate Nishiazabu, Tokyo, Japan
Developer: MITSUI FUDOSAN RESIDENTIAL CO., LTD.
Architect: NIKKEN SEKKEI LTD, OBAYASHI CORPORATION
Others: SWA Group (Landscape Designer)
Sirius Lighting Office (Lighting Designer)
Wellness Development Co. Ltd (Spa Consultant)
KANSEI Design Limited (Multisensory Design Consultant)
Misawa Associates (Tea Pavilion Designer)
BEST RETAIL PROJECT
GOLD
Parade at One Bangkok, Bangkok, Thailand
Developer: TCC Assets (Thailand) Co., Ltd., Frasers Property Holdings (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
Architect: Lead8
Others: Lead8 (Interior Designer)
P Landscape Co., Ltd (Landscape Architect)
Lighting Planners Associates (LPA) (Lighting Designer)
SILVER
JLC, Nanjing, China
Developer: Hongkong Land
Architect: CAN Design (Retail)
Others: Interior Design: CAN Design Wayfinding and Signage
Design: CAN Design
Architect: P&T (Tower);
Façade Consultant: RoboticPlus.Tech, Inhabit;
MEP Consultant: WSP;
Structural Consultant: SYW;
Lighting Design: BPI; FF&E
Design: J&A;
Landscape Design: Tianhua
BRONZE
Central Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Pathom, Thailand
Developer: Central Pattana Public Company Limited
Architect: stu/D/O architects
Others: PHTAA Living Design (Interior Designer)
Landscape Textonic (Landscape)
Vesign (Lighting Designer)
Meanmoremind (Graphic Designer)
MITR Technical Consultant (Engineer)
SPC technocons.co,ltd (Contractors)
BEST URBAN REGENERATION PROJECT
GOLD
East Coast Boardwalk, Hong Kong, China
Developer: The Civil Engineering and Development Department (CEDD), Hong Kong SAR
Architect: LWK + PARTNERS
Others: Meinhardt Infrastructure and Environment Ltd.
SILVER
Guocoland 18T Citywalk, Chongqing, China
Developer: Guocoland China
Architect: LWK + PARTNERS
Others: JTL (Landscape Designer)
BPI (Lighting Designer)
CMCU (LDI)
BRONZE
18 CROSS, Singapore, Singapore
Developer: PAG
Architect: Benoy
Others: Client: PAG; Executive architect: DCA Architects; Engineering & sustainability consultant: Cundall; Facade consultant: AESG; Cost consultant: JLL; Project management: Currie & Brown
BEST WORKPLACE EXPERIENCE
GOLD
Yamato Headquarters Building A, Building B, Tokyo, Japan
Developer: NIKKEN SEKKEI LTD & KAJIMA DESIGN
Others: KAJIMA CORPORATION (Main Contractor)
SILVER
The New CLP Headquarters Building, Hong Kong, China
Developer: CLP Properties Limited
Architect: Design Architect: INARC Design Hong Kong Limited / Project Architect: Ronald Lu & Partners
Others: Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong Ltd (M & E Consultant / Structural Engineer / Façade Consultant / Sustainable Design Consultant / Traffic Consultant)
Beria Consultants Limited (Quantity Surveyor)
Hip Hing Construction Co., Ltd. (Main Contractor)
INARC Design Hong Kong Limited(Interior Architect & Interior Designer (All Public Areas & Executive Floors))
LWK & Partners (HK) Ltd (Landscape Consultant)
BRONZE
AIA Urban Campus, Hong Kong, China
Developer: AIA Company Limited
Architect: Aquitectonica
Others: Arcadis
BEST NEW DEVELOPMENT
GOLD
Pokfield Campus, The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China
Developer: The University of Hong Kong
Architect: WilkinsonEyre & P&T Group (Lead Consultant)
Others: WSP (Structural Engineer / Geotechnical Engineer)
JRP (Building Services Engineer)
Beria (Quantity Surveyor)
ADI (Landscape Designer)
LD (Urban Planner)
SYSTRA MVA (Traffic Consultant)
SM&W (IT/AV/Smart Building Consultant)
AEC (Environmental / Acoustic / Beam Plus / Wellness / Sustainability Consultant)
SILVER
Lee Garden Eight, Hong Kong, China
Developer: Hysan Development Company Limited & Chinachem Group
Architect: Foster + Partners and Ronald Lu & Partners (Hong Kong) Limited
Others: Arup Hong Kong Ltd. (Civil, Structural & Geotechnical Engineer, Environmental Sustainability Consultant, Audio & Visual Consultant
Theatre Planner, Information and Communication Technology Consultant),
WSP (Asia) Ltd. (E&M Engineer, Fire Engineer)
Foster+Partners (Landscape Design Architect)
Otherland Ltd. (Executive Landscape Architect)
Inhabit Asia Ltd. (Facade Engineer)
Woods Bagot Asia Ltd. (Executive Interior Architect)
Conran and Partners (HK) Ltd. (Interior Designer)
MVA Hong Kong Ltd. (Traffic Engineer)
Purcell Asia Pacific Ltd. (Heritage Consultant)
BRONZE
Union Square, Singapore, Singapore
Developer: City Developments Limited
Architect: Aedas
Others: Mott MacDonald Singapore Pte Ltd (C&S Engineer)
ThreeSixty Cost Management Pte Ltd (Quantity Surveyor)
COEN Design International (Singapore) Pte Ltd (Landscape Consultant)
Studio Lapis (Heritage Consultant)
Lighting Planners Associates Singapore Pte Ltd (Lighting Consultant)
Arup Singapore Pte Ltd (Façade Consultant)
Alpha (Pte.) Ltd. (M&E Engineer)
WOH Hup (Builder)
BEST NEW MEGA DEVELOPMENT
GOLD
BSD City, Tangerang – Indonesia
Developer: Sinar Mas Land
Architect: AECOM – Master Planning
Landscape Architecture & Infrastructure Planning AEDAS - Master Planning and Architecture
NBBJ - Master Planning and Architecture
Siura Studio – Landscape Architecture Urban Plus - Landscape Architecture
Others: KPF – Master Planning
Gehl – Master Planning
Surbana Jurong – Master Planning
Arkonin – Infrastructure Engineering
Aramsa Infrayasa – Infrastructure Engineering
Perentjana Djaja – Drainage Engineering
Systra – Traffic and Transportation
Wahana Trans Utama – Traffic and Transportation
INOA – Environmental Impact Assessment
SILVER
Taichung D-ONE, Taichung, Taiwan
Developer: Di Yi Da International Development Company
Architect: Benoy
Others: Benoy (Masterplanner)
Benoy (Landscape Architect)
Goettsch Partners (Towers Architect)
BRONZE
Pudong New District Meiyuan Community Parcel 2E8-19, Shanghai, China
Developer: Shanghai Lujiazui Finance Development Co., Ltd.
Architect: Goettsch Partners
Others: Architectural Design & Research Institute of Tongji University Co., Ltd (Architect of Record)
SWA Group (Landscape Architect)
Thornton Tomasetti (Structural Engineer)
China Team (MEP Engineer and Vertical Transportation)
Shanghai Zhulian Construction Engineering Co., Ltd. (Facade)
LEOX Design Partnership (Lighting Designer)
T.K. Chuck Design (Interior Designer - Residential)
CCD Cheng Chung Design (H.K.) Ltd. (Interior Designer - Residential, Office, Retail, Cultural Center)
Ruiqiao Civil Engineering Consultants Co., Ltd. (Traffic Engineer)
Shanghai Ningyu Fire Safety Co., Ltd. (Life Safety)
