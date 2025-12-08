MIPIM Asia 2025 reveals award winners across Asia Pacific

George HONGCHOY, Executive Director and Group CEO, Link Asset Management Limited (Hong Kong), Chairman of the Jury Rui Hua CHANG, Managing Director, Business Management and Investment, ESR Group Limited (Hong Kong) Henry CHENG, Owner, Chongbang Group (China) Stanley CHING, Senior Managing Director, Managing Partner & Co-Head of Real Estate, CITIC Capital Holdings Ltd (Hong Kong) Donald CHOI, Managing Director, The Urban Renewal Authority (Hong Kong) Chris CHOW, Head of Global Direct Investments, LaSalle Investment Management (Hong Kong) Harvey COE, Senior Advisor, Ernst & Young (Hong Kong) Alison COOKE, Managing Director - Real Estate, Starr International Investment Advisors (Asia) Ltd (Hong Kong) Christina HAU, CEO and Executive Director, Champion REIT (Hong Kong) Alexandre HERIARD-DUBREUIL, Global Chief Investment Officer, Seregh Development Company (Hong Kong & London) Nicholas J. LOUP, CEO, Chelsfield Asia Ltd (Hong Kong) Joelin MA, Director, APG Asset Management Asia (Hong Kong) Ellen NG, Managing Director, Co-Head of Asia Real Estate, Warburg Pincus (Hong Kong) Claire TANG, Partner, Rava Partners (Hong Kong) Joseph TANG, Managing Director, The Townsend Group (Hong Kong) Shuji TOMIKAWA, President, Mitsui Fudosan Investment Advisors, Inc. (MFIA) (Japan) Josephine YIP, Managing Director, Real Estate, Asia Pacific, La Caisse (Singapore) Richard YUE, Founder and CEO, ARCH Capital Management Company Limited (Hong Kong) Jing ZHOU, Senior Director Alternatives and Strategic Transactions, Nuveen Real Estate (Hong Kong)

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 December 2025 - The MIPIM Asia 2025 Awards, which honor excellence and innovation in Asia's real estate industry, revealed this year's winners during the Gala Dinner on December 4 at the Rosewood Hong Kong.The prestigious awards garnered numerous nominations from many countries worldwide, highlighting the sector's remarkable diversity and ongoing growth. This broad range of nominations reflects the exciting innovation and creativity emerging from the Asia Pacific region, demonstrating the increasing resilience and global recognition of these projects.Led by the Chairman of the Jury, George Hongchoy, Executive Director and Group CEO of Link Asset Management Limited, a distinguished jury panel of 19 industry leaders from across Asia Pacific meticulously evaluated all entries before selecting the top contenders.Members of the jury panel are:The winners of the MIPIM Asia 2025 Awards are:BEST CULTURAL, SPORTS AND EDUCATION PROJECTGOLDKai Tak Sports Park, Hong Kong, ChinaDeveloper: Kai Tak Sports Park LimitedArchitect: Populous / Executive architect - Simon Kwan & Associates LimitedOthers: Client: Culture, Sports and Tourism BureauContracted Party: Kai Tak Sports Park LimitedPrincipal Architect: PopulousContractor: Hip Hing Engineering Co. Ltd.Engineer: ArupExecutive Architect: Simon Kwan & Associates LimitedSILVERSuzhou Museum of Contemporary Art, Suzhou, ChinaDeveloper: Suzhou Harmony Development Group Co. Ltd.Architect: BIG - Bjarke Ingels GroupOthers: ARTS Group Co. Ltd. [中衡设计集团股份有限公司] (LDI ARCH/SMEP, Façade & Interior Design)Front Inc. (Facade)Shanghai Shuishi Landscape Design Co. Ltd. [上海水石景观环境设计有限公司]Rdesign International Lighting [上海瑞逸环境设计有限公司]BIG Landscape (Landscape)BIG Engineering (Structure)BRONZEDiriyah Art Futures, Riyadh, Saudi ArabiaDeveloper: Diriyah CompanyArchitect: Schiattarella AssociatiOthers: Saud Consult (Construction Supervision); Arcadis (PMC)BEST HOSPITALITY, TOURISM AND LEISURE PROJECTGOLDYining InterContinental Hotel and EVEN Hotel, Yinig, ChinaDeveloper: Huamei Resort of China Green Development GroupArchitect: HKS IncOthers: Interior Designer: CCD Landscape Architect: CoopershillSILVERDusit Thani Bangkok, Bangkok, ThailandDeveloper: Vimarn Suriya CompanyArchitect: Dragon Company Limited, Architects 49 International, and Office for Metropolitan Architecture (OMA)Others: Interior designed by André Fu StudioBRONZEKimpton Tsim Sha Tsui Hong Kong and The Mariners, Hong Kong, ChinaDeveloper: Empire Group Holdings LimitedArchitect: P&T GroupOthers: Interior designed by HBASteve Leung Designers Limited, and VIA Architecture LimitedBEST MIXED-USE PROJECTGOLDGeneo, Singapore, SingaporeDeveloper: CapitaLand Development & CapitaLand Ascendas REITArchitect: Serie ArchitectsOthers: Multiply Architects (Design Architect)Surbana Jurong Architects (Project Architect)Woh Hup Private Limited (Main Contractor)SILVERNanjing Xuanwu Garden City, Nanjing, ChinaDeveloper: China MerchantsArchitect: Woods BagotOthers: Kingdom Architecture Design (LDI)MVA (Transportation Consultant)Leox Design (Lighting)Lab D+H (Landscape)FORCITIS (Facade), Jin Zhaohui Design (FF&E)EAD (Signage)BRONZEWuhan Alibaba Center, Wuhan, ChinaDeveloper: Alibaba GroupArchitect: BenoyOthers: Master planning - BenoyBEST REFURBISHED BUILDINGGOLDSau Mau Ping Shopping Centre, Hong Kong, ChinaDeveloper: Link Asset Management Ltd.Architect: Cybertecture, GroundworkOthers: Contractor: Pat Davie Ltd.SILVERNikken Building No.1, Osaka, JapanDeveloper: Green Building Ecosystem, LLCArchitect: NIKKEN SEKKEI LTDOthers: Fujiki Komuten Co. Ltd (Contractor)Kinden Corporation (Contractor)SUGA Co. Ltd (Contractor)BRONZECOZI East Bund, Shanghai, ChinaDeveloper: LaSalle Investment ManagementOthers: Development and Operation Manager: COZI ApartmentBEST RESIDENTIAL PROJECTGOLDLayton at NavaPark by Hongkong Land & Sinar Mas Land JV, BSD City, Tangerang Selatan, IndonesiaDeveloper: Hongkong Land and Sinar Mas Land (JV)Architect: P&T Group, SingaporeOthers: Interior 可持續性設計 Design by via Architecture Ltd Hongkong, Lanscape by Siura Studio SingaporeSILVERThe Reef at King's Dock, Singapore, SingaporeDeveloper: Mapletree and KeppelArchitect: KCAP Architects & Planners and DCA Architects Pte LtdOthers: Woh Hup (Private) Ltd (Main Contractor)Grant Associates Singapore Pte Ltd (Landscape Architect)Alpha Consulting Engineers Pte Ltd (M&E Consultant)Aurecon Singapore Pte Ltd (C&S Consultant)Asia Infrastructure Solutions Singapore Pte Ltd (Quantity Surveyor)Meinhardt Façade Technology Pte Ltd (Façade Consultant)Light Collab LLP (Lighting Consultant)Index Design Pte Ltd (Interior Design)DHI Water & Environment Pte Ltd (Biodiversity Consultant)Delta Marine Consultant Singapore Pte Ltd (Marine Consultant)Acacia Design Consultant Pte Ltd (Signage Consultant)BRONZEPark Wellstate Nishiazabu, Tokyo, JapanDeveloper: MITSUI FUDOSAN RESIDENTIAL CO., LTD.Architect: NIKKEN SEKKEI LTD, OBAYASHI CORPORATIONOthers: SWA Group (Landscape Designer)Sirius Lighting Office (Lighting Designer)Wellness Development Co. Ltd (Spa Consultant)KANSEI Design Limited (Multisensory Design Consultant)Misawa Associates (Tea Pavilion Designer)BEST RETAIL PROJECTGOLDParade at One Bangkok, Bangkok, ThailandDeveloper: TCC Assets (Thailand) Co., Ltd., Frasers Property Holdings (Thailand) Co., Ltd.Architect: Lead8Others: Lead8 (Interior Designer)P Landscape Co., Ltd (Landscape Architect)Lighting Planners Associates (LPA) (Lighting Designer)SILVERJLC, Nanjing, ChinaDeveloper: Hongkong LandArchitect: CAN Design (Retail)Others: Interior Design: CAN Design Wayfinding and SignageDesign: CAN DesignArchitect: P&T (Tower);Façade Consultant: RoboticPlus.Tech, Inhabit;MEP Consultant: WSP;Structural Consultant: SYW;Lighting Design: BPI; FF&EDesign: J&A;Landscape Design: TianhuaBRONZECentral Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Pathom, ThailandDeveloper: Central Pattana Public Company LimitedArchitect: stu/D/O architectsOthers: PHTAA Living Design (Interior Designer)Landscape Textonic (Landscape)Vesign (Lighting Designer)Meanmoremind (Graphic Designer)MITR Technical Consultant (Engineer)SPC technocons.co,ltd (Contractors)BEST URBAN REGENERATION PROJECTGOLDEast Coast Boardwalk, Hong Kong, ChinaDeveloper: The Civil Engineering and Development Department (CEDD), Hong Kong SARArchitect: LWK + PARTNERSOthers: Meinhardt Infrastructure and Environment Ltd.SILVERGuocoland 18T Citywalk, Chongqing, ChinaDeveloper: Guocoland ChinaArchitect: LWK + PARTNERSOthers: JTL (Landscape Designer)BPI (Lighting Designer)CMCU (LDI)BRONZE18 CROSS, Singapore, SingaporeDeveloper: PAGArchitect: BenoyOthers: Client: PAG; Executive architect: DCA Architects; Engineering & sustainability consultant: Cundall; Facade consultant: AESG; Cost consultant: JLL; Project management: Currie & BrownBEST WORKPLACE EXPERIENCEGOLDYamato Headquarters Building A, Building B, Tokyo, JapanDeveloper: NIKKEN SEKKEI LTD & KAJIMA DESIGNOthers: KAJIMA CORPORATION (Main Contractor)SILVERThe New CLP Headquarters Building, Hong Kong, ChinaDeveloper: CLP Properties LimitedArchitect: Design Architect: INARC Design Hong Kong Limited / Project Architect: Ronald Lu & PartnersOthers: Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong Ltd (M & E Consultant / Structural Engineer / Façade Consultant / Sustainable Design Consultant / Traffic Consultant)Beria Consultants Limited (Quantity Surveyor)Hip Hing Construction Co., Ltd. (Main Contractor)INARC Design Hong Kong Limited(Interior Architect & Interior Designer (All Public Areas & Executive Floors))LWK & Partners (HK) Ltd (Landscape Consultant)BRONZEAIA Urban Campus, Hong Kong, ChinaDeveloper: AIA Company LimitedArchitect: AquitectonicaOthers: ArcadisBEST NEW DEVELOPMENTGOLDPokfield Campus, The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, ChinaDeveloper: The University of Hong KongArchitect: WilkinsonEyre & P&T Group (Lead Consultant)Others: WSP (Structural Engineer / Geotechnical Engineer)JRP (Building Services Engineer)Beria (Quantity Surveyor)ADI (Landscape Designer)LD (Urban Planner)SYSTRA MVA (Traffic Consultant)SM&W (IT/AV/Smart Building Consultant)AEC (Environmental / Acoustic / Beam Plus / Wellness / Sustainability Consultant)SILVERLee Garden Eight, Hong Kong, ChinaDeveloper: Hysan Development Company Limited & Chinachem GroupArchitect: Foster + Partners and Ronald Lu & Partners (Hong Kong) LimitedOthers: Arup Hong Kong Ltd. (Civil, Structural & Geotechnical Engineer, Environmental Sustainability Consultant, Audio & Visual ConsultantTheatre Planner, Information and Communication Technology Consultant),WSP (Asia) Ltd. (E&M Engineer, Fire Engineer)Foster+Partners (Landscape Design Architect)Otherland Ltd. (Executive Landscape Architect)Inhabit Asia Ltd. (Facade Engineer)Woods Bagot Asia Ltd. (Executive Interior Architect)Conran and Partners (HK) Ltd. (Interior Designer)MVA Hong Kong Ltd. (Traffic Engineer)Purcell Asia Pacific Ltd. (Heritage Consultant)BRONZEUnion Square, Singapore, SingaporeDeveloper: City Developments LimitedArchitect: AedasOthers: Mott MacDonald Singapore Pte Ltd (C&S Engineer)ThreeSixty Cost Management Pte Ltd (Quantity Surveyor)COEN Design International (Singapore) Pte Ltd (Landscape Consultant)Studio Lapis (Heritage Consultant)Lighting Planners Associates Singapore Pte Ltd (Lighting Consultant)Arup Singapore Pte Ltd (Façade Consultant)Alpha (Pte.) Ltd. (M&E Engineer)WOH Hup (Builder)BEST NEW MEGA DEVELOPMENTGOLDBSD City, Tangerang – IndonesiaDeveloper: Sinar Mas LandArchitect: AECOM – Master PlanningLandscape Architecture & Infrastructure Planning AEDAS - Master Planning and ArchitectureNBBJ - Master Planning and ArchitectureSiura Studio – Landscape Architecture Urban Plus - Landscape ArchitectureOthers: KPF – Master PlanningGehl – Master PlanningSurbana Jurong – Master PlanningArkonin – Infrastructure EngineeringAramsa Infrayasa – Infrastructure EngineeringPerentjana Djaja – Drainage EngineeringSystra – Traffic and TransportationWahana Trans Utama – Traffic and TransportationINOA – Environmental Impact AssessmentSILVERTaichung D-ONE, Taichung, TaiwanDeveloper: Di Yi Da International Development CompanyArchitect: BenoyOthers: Benoy (Masterplanner)Benoy (Landscape Architect)Goettsch Partners (Towers Architect)BRONZEPudong New District Meiyuan Community Parcel 2E8-19, Shanghai, ChinaDeveloper: Shanghai Lujiazui Finance Development Co., Ltd.Architect: Goettsch PartnersOthers: Architectural Design & Research Institute of Tongji University Co., Ltd (Architect of Record)SWA Group (Landscape Architect)Thornton Tomasetti (Structural Engineer)China Team (MEP Engineer and Vertical Transportation)Shanghai Zhulian Construction Engineering Co., Ltd. (Facade)LEOX Design Partnership (Lighting Designer)T.K. Chuck Design (Interior Designer - Residential)CCD Cheng Chung Design (H.K.) Ltd. (Interior Designer - Residential, Office, Retail, Cultural Center)Ruiqiao Civil Engineering Consultants Co., Ltd. (Traffic Engineer)Shanghai Ningyu Fire Safety Co., Ltd. (Life Safety)

