iFLYTEK launches Spark X2 6 device cloud artificial intelligence model series

BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 October 2026 – The iFLYTEK 1024 Global Developer Festival 2026 opened in Beijing on October 22. At the event, iFLYTEK Chairman Liu Qingfeng unveiled several new products, including the iFLYTEK Spark-X2.6 model featuring integrated on-device and cloud capabilities.





From opening up development tools to fostering collaboration across an open and thriving developer ecosystem, iFLYTEK remains committed to innovation in foundational technologies, working alongside developers to turn technological breakthroughs into broader societal value.



This year's iFLYTEK Developer Competition attracted 52,120 teams from 351 cities across 15 countries, setting a new participation record. Turning more creative ideas into practical applications requires not only lowering barriers to development but also streamlining the entire process from development to delivery.



Liu Qingfeng said that every advance in AI technology requires a shared commitment to the mission of driving industrial progress. He called for closer collaboration with developers to bring AI into practical use across education, healthcare, the automotive industry, and other sectors. By bringing together individual sparks of innovation to ignite a broader wave of progress, he said, the developer community can help build a better world with artificial intelligence.

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