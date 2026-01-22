Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Huawei Positions 450 MHz LTE as Network Foundation

January 22, 2026 | 15:10
(0) user say
The telecommunications equipment maker identified the frequency band as critical infrastructure for digital communications, highlighting its advantages for wide-area coverage and industrial applications.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 January 2026 - The 450 MHz spectrum is becoming a key driver in smart grids due to its unique advantages. Once seen as a traditional frequency band, it has seen revitalization for industrial digitalization.

At HUAWEI CONNECT 2025, Jason Li, President of Global Marketing & Solutions from Huawei's Electric Power Digitalization Business Unit, gave a statement.

"In the power industry, there are three key trends on the distribution side. Firstly, a massive amount of new energy will be integrated into the grid. Taking China as an example, by 2030, the installed capacity of distributed PV will reach approximately 1,000 GW. Secondly, the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is expected to grow rapidly, with around 110 million EVs and approximately 55 million charging piles projected by 2030. This poses significant challenges for power distribution. Thirdly, digitalization is accelerating. AI has gone from a 'nice-to-have' to a 'must-have.' Power systems cannot achieve effective protection, automation, or digitization without high-quality data and reliable communication. In medium-voltage grids, we rely on private wireless networks to achieve reliable backhaul and support endpoint control. I believe 450 MHz is the optimal solution. As the lowest band within 3GPP standards, it offers wide coverage, supports vast amounts of connections, and provides highly reliable network performance, all at a low cost. Moreover, it benefits from a mature ecosystem. This makes it perhaps the best solution for power companies undergoing digital transformation."

At Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona, Huawei will showcase more success stories in private wireless networks and 450 MHz applications, along with innovative solutions for intelligent power distribution, substations, and power plant inspections. To explore successful digital transformation in the power sector, visit the Huawei booth at stand 1H50, Fira Gran Via Hall 1. For more information, please visit https://e.huawei.com/en/industries/grid.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Huawei

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
huawei 450 MHz LTE

Related Contents

Huawei Identifies Three Pillars for Grid Modernisation

Huawei Identifies Three Pillars for Grid Modernisation

Huawei PEA release next gen intelligent substation solution

Huawei PEA release next gen intelligent substation solution

Huawei ESS passes extreme ignition test for commercial use

Huawei ESS passes extreme ignition test for commercial use

Huawei unveils Mate X7 foldable and new product lineup

Huawei unveils Mate X7 foldable and new product lineup

Huawei rolls out Mate X7 and new innovative product lineup

Huawei rolls out Mate X7 and new innovative product lineup

Huawei helps build South Africa’s new digital highway

Huawei helps build South Africa’s new digital highway

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

DHL Launches TRUCKAIR China-Europe Service

DHL Launches TRUCKAIR China-Europe Service

Jollibee Group Reports Growth in Beverages and Chinese Food

Jollibee Group Reports Growth in Beverages and Chinese Food

Johnson Electric Releases Third Quarter Results

Johnson Electric Releases Third Quarter Results

McFIT Opens International Franchise Programme

McFIT Opens International Franchise Programme

KPMG Forecasts Strong Year for Hong Kong Banks

KPMG Forecasts Strong Year for Hong Kong Banks

HKCSS Publishes First Caring Business Report

HKCSS Publishes First Caring Business Report

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

State-owned stocks rally as reform expectations lift market sentiment

State-owned stocks rally as reform expectations lift market sentiment

Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram offer a serene Lunar New Year retreat

Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram offer a serene Lunar New Year retreat

Fitch upgrades Vietnam's long-term senior secured debt instruments

Fitch upgrades Vietnam's long-term senior secured debt instruments

Fitch Ratings upgrades Vietnam’s senior secured long-term debt rating to BBB-

Fitch Ratings upgrades Vietnam’s senior secured long-term debt rating to BBB-

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020