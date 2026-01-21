Corporate

Huawei Identifies Three Pillars for Grid Modernisation

January 21, 2026 | 12:07
(0) user say
The technology company outlined automation, digitalisation and artificial intelligence as critical technologies transforming electricity networks, addressing the infrastructure needs of sustainable energy systems.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 January 2026 - In 2025 alone, more than 10 major power outages disrupted electricity supplies worldwide, affecting over 1.2 billion people. Ensuring system stability has remained a top priority for global power companies.

Stability is not their only concern, however; the drive toward carbon neutrality is accelerating the adoption of renewable energy and electrification. Integrating large amounts of new energy sources and managing unpredictable new loads requires flexibility from power systems.

Jason Li, President of the Marketing & Solution Sales Dept of Huawei Electric Power Digitalization BU, explained that "In the past, we relied mostly on automation to address issues in power grids. In the future, however, power grids will transform from mere transmission systems into pivotal players in the energy transition. Digitalization and AI are shifting from optional upgrades to essential elements in core power generation. Together with automation, they form the key drivers for modernizing power grids."

He added, "We believe that deeply integrating digital technologies into power scenarios and reshaping production and operations with telecommunications and AI will enable grids to achieve both ultimate stability and flexibility."

The large-scale integration of distributed PV, energy storage, and charging piles into the grid, coupled with growing user interaction and potential load-side transactions, presents new challenges for maintaining the balance, stability, and security of distribution networks.

"The breakthrough for future power systems lies in the distribution network," Jason noted. "And the key to addressing distribution challenges is transparency at the 400 V low-voltage level. To achieve this, Huawei and partners have jointly developed the intelligent distribution solution (IDS) for transparent low-voltage management."

At Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona, Huawei will showcase its latest AI applications in power digitalization, including innovative solutions for intelligent power distribution, substations, and power plant inspections. To explore successful digital transformation in the power sector, visit the Huawei booth at stand 1H50, Fira Gran Via Hall 1.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Huawei

TagTag:
huawei Grid modernisation Electricity networks

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

