Huawei Sound Ultimate 2025: Smart In Car Audio Revs Up

SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 September 2025 – Huawei's acoustic experts shared insights into the advanced technology chain behind the HUAWEI SOUND ULTIMATE Series, and shares the R&D journey that shaped its signature sound quality at the HUAWEI SOUND In-Car Audio Experience Event. Held at Huawei's Shanghai Acoustics R&D Center, the event invites media guests to tour the labs and experience the system first-hand in Maextro S800, the ultra-luxury sedan, delivering an immersive showcase of sight and sound.



Building on its sustained, high-intensity investments and research into audio technology since 2012, Huawei is addressing growing consumer demands for exceptional audio experiences. Huawei's decades of expertise in hardware engineering and software algorithms, combined with artistic tuning by a team of top-tier sound engineers, forge an unparalleled audio experience for HUAWEI SOUND. With the launch of the Maextro S800 featuring the top-tier HUAWEI SOUND ULTIMATE series this year, it also marks the rise of the Chinese-developed in-car audio system, surpassing those of long-established competitors from all over the world.



The HUAWEI SOUND ULTIMATE Series is HUAWEI's most luxurious audio system to date, featuring a rare industry-leading configuration of 43 speakers to create an ultra-surround acoustic design needed to support all features for the sound system. It supports 2920 W dual amplifiers for stronger power and more impactful sound, and introduces rear 4D exciters that synchronize with music and video content to create a fully immersive, multi-sensory experience. Integrating Huawei's cutting-edge hardware, technologies, and algorithms, the HUAWEI SOUND ULTIMATE Series delivers an industry-first seat-specific 4D immersive surround sound experience.



HUAWEI SOUND ULTIMATE Series debuts the Crystal Star-Ring Diffuser, which automatically rises to greet users as they enter, with ambient lighting that moves in sync with the music. Its precision-crafted structure delivers clear center information when needed, with 30 percent greater sound uniformity over the previous generation, creating a truly luxurious listening experience. The Series also introduces the innovative Tangential Force Woofer, an industry-first design that rotates the conventional door woofer by 90 degrees to reduce panel resonance while extending bass response for deeper, purer low frequencies. Completing the lineup, the patented Dual-Diaphragm Subwoofer uses an ingenious dual-diaphragm acoustic design that breaks free from traditional cavity constraints, harnessing the surrounding cabin space to deliver the deepest bass extension in its class, with remarkable layering and greater impact.



The HUAWEI SOUND ULTIMATE Series also demonstrates its strong technological capabilities through its listening performance. It debuts 4-seat, 4-headrest speaker system and pioneers independent sound zone technology: powered by Huawei's proprietary sound field control algorithms, the vehicle's speakers can instantly act as silencers, achieving 30 dB isolation between front and rear sound fields and 99% energy separation, so passengers in each row can enjoy separate audio information with less interference. With 10 overhead channels, adaptive sound field control, and Huawei's proprietary spatial audio track model, the Series delivers spatial audio with greater clarity and more precise positioning.



In smart ambience, HUAWEI SOUND is continuously expanding a HarmonyOS-based content ecosystem that brings users a premium end-to-end audio-visual experience. With AI-powered "sound-to-light" technology, ambient lighting moves in sync with the music, giving the cabin a richer emotional quality where every note can not only be heard, but seen.



At the event, Lars Goller, Chief Automotive Sound & Acoustics Advisor, Huawei shared his goal for the in-car audio tuning is to recreate "an optimum reproduction of the recording, to bring us closer to the experience the artist intended. By marrying the science of psychoacoustics with exquisite tuning and a foundation of bespoke high-performance hardware, HUAWEI SOUND aims to bring the outstanding phantom effect of sitting right where the music was created to the car users".



Looking ahead, HUAWEI SOUND will continue to evolve and innovate, pushing boundaries in the world of sound. By uniting technology with artistry, it aims to deliver an extraordinary in-cabin experience for every user.

