Huawei ISP Whitepaper 2025: One Network Blueprint Unlocks B2B Growth

September 22, 2025 | 12:01
(0) user say
Converged fibre and 5G slice promise thirty per cent new revenue, giving telco blogs Huawei ISP keywords and free whitepaper link.

SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 September 2025 - The roundtable themed "One ISP One Network: Driving Growth on the B2B Frontiers" ended on a high node at HUAWEI CONNECT 2025 in Shanghai. At the roundtable, Huawei brought together ISP experts and partners from the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Africa to explore effective ways to help ISPs grow their B2B business. In addition, Huawei released the One ISP One Network Whitepaper to help ISPs unlock network value.

During his opening speech, Frank Lu, Vice President of Huawei's ISP & OTT BU, spoke about the new opportunities awaiting ISPs thanks to the acceleration of global digital transformation and the surge in B2B services, such as government and enterprise private lines and cloud interconnection. ISPs must focus on the future, prioritizing strategic foresight, differentiated services, and efficiency improvement. They need to plan their networks ahead of time by designing a 3–5 year roadmap from a global perspective, shaping business trends proactively rather than merely responding reactively.

Ado Du, CEO of Huawei's Wide Area Network Domain, took the opportunity during his keynote speech to explain how Huawei's One ISP One Network target architecture helps ISPs develop their B2B services through three key strategies: (1) Build an agile, flexible, and modular architecture that decouples networks from services, enabling rapid service rollout and efficient network expansion. (2) Provide full-lifecycle services centered on user experience and deliver differentiated experiences through SRv6 and ROADM technologies. (3) Promote intelligent O&M to enable fast service provisioning, fault self-healing, and more efficient O&M.

At the roundtable, representatives from Iraq's DIL Technology for Communications and South Africa's Vumatel shared their experience in facilitating B2B services through their networks. And discussions involving active participation by ISP experts offered valuable suggestions on network planning and construction. The event also saw Huawei releasing its One ISP One Network Whitepaper, which thoroughly analyzes ISP industry trends, target architecture, and the evolution roadmap. This whitepaper aims to help customers monetize network resources and unlock network value.

Looking ahead, Huawei will continue to strengthen its innovation and investment in the ISP sector, partnering with customers to drive mutual success in the new era of industry intelligence.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Huawei

TagTag:
huawei ISP Huawei Connect 2025

