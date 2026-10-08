Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hong Kong retains world freest economy title in Fraser report

October 08, 2026 | 14:48
(0) user say
The Fraser Institute ranked Hong Kong as the world's freest economy in its Economic Freedom of the World 2026 Annual Report published on 6 October.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 October 2026 – Hong Kong has again been rated as the world's freest economy, according to the Economic Freedom of the World 2026 Annual Report, published on October 6 by the Canada-based Fraser Institute. Hong Kong remained top among 165 jurisdictions worldwide with Switzerland in second place.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government welcomed the latest report, noting that, among the five areas of assessment, the city continued to be ranked first globally in "Freedom to trade internationally" and second in "Regulation".

Hong Kong retains leading position as the world's freest economy

"The Fraser Institute's report once again affirms Hong Kong's strengths as a free-market economy and its open, efficient and fair business environment," a spokesman for the HKSAR Government said. "Amid increasing global economic uncertainties and rising trade protectionism, Hong Kong remains firmly committed to maintaining its free port status, zero-tariff policy, and simple and low tax regime, providing a secure, stable, fair, predictable and internationalised business and investment environment for investors and entrepreneurs from around the world."

"One country, two systems" advantages

The HKSAR Government highlighted that, under the "one country, two systems" framework, Hong Kong enjoys the strong support of the Chinese Mainland and maintains close connections with the rest of the world.

"While offering convenient access to both the Chinese Mainland and international markets, Hong Kong continues to practise common law in both Chinese and English," the spokesman said. "It also offers financial, shipping, trading and professional services that align seamlessly with international best standards, supported by an efficient government structure and a clean and professional civil service."

These strengths enable Hong Kong to fully leverage its roles and functions as a 'super connector' and 'super value-adder', making it the best gateway for Mainland enterprises to enter international markets and for overseas enterprises to enter the Mainland.

Attracting investment and talent

So far this year, Hong Kong has continued to scale new heights in various international competitiveness rankings covering finance, innovation and technology (I&T), education and talent, reflecting wide recognition by the international community of Hong Kong's core strengths and the HKSAR Government's efforts to promote high-quality social and economic development.

Indeed, Hong Kong's favourable business and living environment, coupled with the proactive and concerted efforts of the HKSAR Government and all sectors of the community, continues to attract enterprises and talent from around the world.

Last year, the number of companies in Hong Kong with parent companies overseas or in the Mainland exceeded 11,000, an increase of 11 per cent over 2024 and a record high.

The Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises (OASES), established by the HKSAR Government in 2022, has successfully attracted over 120 strategic enterprises to date, including many global industry leaders with a market capitalisation or valuation exceeding $100 billion and possessing cutting-edge technologies.

On talent attraction, from end-2022 to August this year, over 670,000 applications were received and over 470,000 were approved under various talent admission schemes, with more than 310,000 individuals having arrived in Hong Kong.

Over the past year, Hong Kong recorded considerable growth in funds raised through initial public offerings, bank deposits and assets under management in the asset and wealth management business, reflecting international investors' confidence in and recognition of Hong Kong.

Looking ahead

Last month, the HKSAR's Chief Executive, John Lee, announced the First Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (2026-2030) (Hong Kong's First Five-Year Plan) and the 2026 Policy Address.

Hong Kong's First Five-Year Plan states that Hong Kong will remain committed to a free and open economic system and the free flow of capital, goods, people and information, all of which are Hong Kong's core strengths under the "one country, two systems" framework.

"These efforts will inject stronger impetus into social and economic development, open up broader development prospects for local enterprises and the public, and provide greater opportunities for enterprises, investors and talent worldwide," the spokesman said.

https://www.brandhk.gov.hk/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Information Services Department, Hong Kong SAR Government

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
hong kong world freest economy fraser

Related Contents

Hong Kong hosts international landscape architecture congress in October

Hong Kong hosts international landscape architecture congress in October

Aurora Mobile presents GPTBots enterprise platform in Hong Kong

Aurora Mobile presents GPTBots enterprise platform in Hong Kong

Brother launches Managed Print Service for Hong Kong small businesses

Brother launches Managed Print Service for Hong Kong small businesses

Markforged appoints Unotech as exclusive Hong Kong additive manufacturing distributor

Markforged appoints Unotech as exclusive Hong Kong additive manufacturing distributor

Hong Kong releases First Five-Year Plan covering 2026 to 2030 period

Hong Kong releases First Five-Year Plan covering 2026 to 2030 period

Cigna Healthcare Hong Kong launches updated digital insurance portal

Cigna Healthcare Hong Kong launches updated digital insurance portal

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Allianz report reveals average business interruption claim exceeds 850000 euros

Allianz report reveals average business interruption claim exceeds 850000 euros

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Hong Hac City event to explore Bac Ninh's urban transformation

Hong Hac City event to explore Bac Ninh's urban transformation

Robotics inspires Vietnam’s next generation of engineers

Robotics inspires Vietnam’s next generation of engineers

Allianz report reveals average business interruption claim exceeds 850000 euros

Allianz report reveals average business interruption claim exceeds 850000 euros

VIR seminar focuses on taking domestic suppliers into global supply chains

VIR seminar focuses on taking domestic suppliers into global supply chains

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020