Home Guide Interior Design launches HomeAlive 360° tour for flexible solutions

December 04, 2025 | 11:16
(0) user say
Home Guide Interior Design introduces HomeAlive 360° Tour to empower homeowners with flexible and innovative interior design solutions.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 December 2025 - Home Guide Interior Design, an interior design company with over 20 years of experience, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative HomeAlive 360° Tour. This new offering provides homeowners with a flexible and cost-effective approach to home renovation, prioritizing exceptional design and personalization.

Revolutionizing Home Design with Flexibility

Understanding the challenges homeowners face in finding the right interior designer, Home Guide introduces a solution that emphasizes design quality without the immediate commitment to a full renovation contract. The HomeAlive 360° Tour allows clients to engage Home Guide's expert designers to conceptualize and visualize their living spaces through detailed 3D renderings. With these comprehensive design documents, homeowners have the freedom to either continue with Home Guide for the renovation process or collaborate with an external contractor of their choice.

Key Benefits of the HomeAlive 360° Tour:

  • Expert Guidance: Clients receive professional insights on materials, colors, textures, and overall aesthetics from Home Guide's team of skilled designers.
  • Cost Efficiency: By focusing on design services first, homeowners can make informed decisions without the financial commitment of an entire renovation cost.​
  • Time Savings: Addressing design aspects upfront streamlines the renovation process, reducing potential delays and adjustments during implementation.​

Trusted Expertise Across All Home Types

Whether enhancing condo interior design in Singapore for contemporary urban living or undertaking a comprehensive transformation of a landed house renovation, HomeAlive 360° Tour provides every project with a strong creative foundation. From optimised layouts to atmospheric lighting and carefully curated finishes, every element is meticulously planned and visualised to achieve cohesive, functional, and aesthetically refined results.

A Legacy of Trust and Excellence

Home Guide Interior Design is a HDB-registered renovation contractor with CaseTrust accreditation and Bizsafe Level 3 certification, underscoring its commitment to trust, transparency, and professionalism. With a diverse portfolio ranging from HDB flats to landed properties and commercial spaces, Home Guide has consistently delivered exceptional interior design solutions tailored to clients' unique lifestyles and preferences.

https://www.homeguide.com.sg/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Home Guide Interior Design

TagTag:
Home Guide Interior Design HomeAlive 360° Tour Interior design solutions Home Guide launches

