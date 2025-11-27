Corporate

CIFM interzum Guangzhou 2026 opens registration for Smart Revolution

November 27, 2025 | 12:09
(0) user say
CIFM interzum Guangzhou 2026 opens visitor registration for its Smart Revolution showcase, highlighting innovative furniture manufacturing and interior design technology solutions.

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CIFM / interzum guangzhou 2026 will kick off the "Smart Revolution" chapter from 28 to 31 March at Canton Fair Complex in Guangzhou, China. Gathering over 1,600 global leading enterprises, the exhibition spans the entire furniture production sector serving as a premier platform for intelligent production, sustainable materials, high-end customization, and other core solutions. Registration is now open for worldwide furniture professionals to join this landmark event.

Global Excellence Assembled

Building on Koelnmesse's global network, the 2026 exhibition strengthens its authority with benchmark brands from nearly 30 countries and regions. The German Pavilion, Turkish Pavilion, and Taiwan Woodworking Machinery Association Pavilion will make a stunning return, presenting cutting-edge technologies and products.

The International Machinery Zones in Area B will spotlight intelligent manufacturing, showcasing the future of automation, digitalization, and flexible production for woodworking and upholstered furniture. Once again officially recommended by the European Federation of Woodworking Machinery Manufacturers (EUMABOIS), interzum guangzhou 2026 has been selected as its exclusive woodworking machinery event partner in China. Industry leaders including BIESSE, CEFLA, Freud, HOMAG, Leitz, LEUCO, Paolino Bacci, PYTHA Lab, WEINIG, and Wemhöner will showcase their world-class technologies.

The International Halls for furniture production materials in Area C serve as an innovation hub for interior materials, hardware and components, textiles and upholstery accessories, offering eco-friendly, high-performance products and international solutions for future design.

Powering Growth Through Signature Events

Anchored in the "Smart Revolution" theme, interzum guangzhou 2026 will present a lineup of premium events. In 2026, the "Vitality of Sustainable Innovation to Life (VSIL) Forum" will focus on "Emotional Smart Manufacturing—Where Emotion Meets Intelligence," bringing together suppliers, designers, and brands to explore the journey from design inspiration to supply chain implementation and brand commercialization.

Addressing technical bottlenecks in high-end customization, the "Boundless Innovation Forum" will feature a dedicated session: "Wood Vision—2026 Wood Veneer Finishing Technology Innovation." Focusing on material, craftsmanship, and technology, it will foster a Sino-European exchange for high-end woodworking, delivering in-depth analysis of end-to-end solutions for veneer texture treatment, precise coating, and effect customization.

Furthermore, a variety of supporting events will run concurrently to empower industry growth. The highly anticipated interzum guangzhou Award will continue driving innovative product commercialization, offering a spotlight for forward-thinking solutions. Business matching services will delve into buyer needs, bridging supply and demand through precise matching to accelerate business conversion.

CIFM / interzum guangzhou 2026 is the core platform for industry insights, international resources, and business growth. Visit the official website (www.interzum-guangzhou.com) to register and secure your complimentary access at this annual premier event.

By PR Newswire

Koelnmesse (Beijing) Co., Ltd. Guangzhou Branch

CIFM Guangzhou 2026 Interior design solutions Smart Revolution showcase

