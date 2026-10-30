Hitachi Construction Machinery launches brand campaign ahead of LANDCROS rename

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 October 2026 – Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (President and Executive Officer: Masafumi Senzaki; hereafter referred to as "Hitachi Construction Machinery") announces that it will change its trade name to LANDCROS Corporation and its corporate brand to "LANDCROS" effective April 1, 2027.

A global brand campaign has been launched to raise awareness of the new name "LANDCROS" among stakeholders worldwide, and to deepen their understanding of, and their expectations for, what LANDCROS is striving to achieve, and the value it brings. From November 2, we are unveiling four key graphics expressing "Solutions Beyond Machinery," and will gradually roll them out worldwide.



This global brand campaign is being implemented as a global initiative, aimed at countries and regions across the world where we operate, including South East Asia, Oceania, and Latin America.



"Solutions Beyond Machinery" - The Message of the New Global Brand Campaign

Since launching a mechanical excavator in 1950, Hitachi Construction Machinery has been one of the industry leader as a construction and mining machinery manufacturer for over 75 years, and has built a reputation for "Reliable Solutions."



"Solutions Beyond Machinery" is the message that expresses what LANDCROS is, the new corporate brand that will keep evolving into the future and its' aims to be and the value it delivers. This expresses our determination to go beyond simply supplying hardware such as construction machinery and mining machinery, but to provide solutions that solve the real issues confronting customers with construction sites, and society, through open collaboration with partners.



In this global brand campaign, LANDCROS is portrayed as the response to customer challenges through Reliability, built on the Japanese manufacturing excellence and global service network we have inherited; Openness, through collaboration with partners both inside and outside the company; and professionalism, grounded in deep expertise and understanding of worksites.



In addition to developing next-generation construction machinery combining AI, robotics, sensing, and communication technologies, LANDCROS aims to provide integrated support that includes services and digital solutions. Through these efforts, we aim to contribute to stable machine operation and improved safety and productivity at worksites, while creating new value beyond the boundaries of the industry.



Hitachi Construction Machinery will continue to develop LANDCROS, its new corporate brand, as a brand that consistently delivers innovative solutions beyond the traditional boundaries of a construction machinery manufacturer.

Comment from Masafumi Senzaki, President and COO, Hitachi Construction Machinery

For more than 75 years, we have worked closely with customers at worksites around the world, continuously strengthening our Japanese manufacturing capabilities and our global sales and service capabilities. The unwavering trust we have built along the way will remain at the heart of who we are, even as we become LANDCROS.



At the same time, as the challenges facing our customers and their worksites become increasingly diverse and complex, the role expected of us is also changing significantly. That is why we will continue to evolve the strengths we have built over the years, demonstrating Professionalism through our deep understanding of worksites, listening closely to our customers, and embracing Openness by connecting and collaborating with a wide range of partners.



"Solutions Beyond Machinery" embodies our determination to go beyond the boundaries of machinery, create new value together with our customers, and shape the future of worksites. Through this global brand campaign, we will share this ambition with people around the world.



Trademark Notes

LANDCROS is a registered trademark of Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.



Related Information

- October 28, 2025 News Release "Hitachi Construction Machinery Changes Trade Name to LANDCROS Corporation"

- LANDCROS Special Site

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.