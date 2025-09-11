Corporate

Health In Tech Annual Shareholder Meeting 2025: Proxy & Voting Guide

September 11, 2025 | 19:23
(0) user say
Virtual meeting set for Sept 30; key items include reverse-split proposal and 2026 equity incentive plan—record date Aug 30, register now.

STUART, Fla., Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Health In Tech (Nasdaq: HIT) will host its 2025 Annual Stockholder Meeting on Friday, October 3, 2025, at 10:00 AM ET live via virtual webcast.

To participate in the Annual Stockholders Meeting, stockholders should visit www.cleartrustonline.com/HIT or the Company's Investor Relations site at https://healthintech.investorroom.com/ under "News & Events," and enter the 12-digit control number found in the proxy materials. Guests may also access the Annual Shareholders Meeting in listen-only mode. No control number is required for guests.

During the meeting, stockholders as of the 2025 Annual Meeting record date (close of business on August 6, 2025) will be able to vote their shares electronically and will be able to submit questions during the meeting.

A live webcast and replay will be accessible on the Company's website at https://healthintech.investorroom.com/Events.

Learn more at healthintech.com.

By PR Newswire

Health In Tech

Tag:
Health In Tech Annual Shareholder Meeting

