ReTo Eco-Solutions to hold annual shareholder meeting on December 23, 2025 Beijing time

BEIJING, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: RETO) ("ReTo" or the "Company"), today announced that it plans to hold its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on December 23, 2025 (Beijing Time). Shareholders as of the record date, close of business on November 19, 2025, will be entitled to vote at the Meeting.

The Meeting time and location, the proposals for the shareholders to consider at the Meeting and other information of the Meeting will be set forth in the Company's proxy statement for the Meeting to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") at a later date.