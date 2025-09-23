Corporate

Health In Tech eDIYBS 2025 Upgrade: Large Employer Quotes in Minutes

September 23, 2025 | 15:53
(0) user say
API feeds cut underwriting time ninety per cent, giving brokers group health tech keywords and demo login.

STUART, Fla., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Health In Tech (Nasdaq: HIT), an Insurtech platform company backed by third-party AI technology, today announced a major expansion of its Enhanced Do-It-Yourself Benefit System (eDIYBS). Previously, a fast and simple underwriting solution focusing on small employers, eDIYBS now extends its capabilities to the mid- and large-employer market, reducing quoting timelines.

This breakthrough enables brokers serving employers with 150 or more employees to seamlessly upload claims files in a variety of formats—pictures, PDFs, spreadsheets—and HIT's AI document intake engine almost instantly reads, organizes, and processes the data. The result, following an accelerated underwriting process resulting from the use of this technology: accurate, bindable quotes delivered in rapid time, across both small and large-employer segments on a single platform.

"For small employers, eDIYBS already cut the purchase process for traditional quotations from approximately 14 days to just about two minutes," said Tim Johnson, CEO of Health In Tech. "Now, with this upgrade, we're bringing that same disruptive efficiency to large employers—reducing what historically took up to several months down to typically just 10–14 days. It's a fundamental redesign of the way healthcare insurance is bought at scale."

"We're not just talking about using technology differently - we're actually doing it," Johnson added. "This isn't about incremental improvements. We've fundamentally redesigned how healthcare insurance gets bought at scale." [Watch the Video]

Key Enhancements in the Large-Employer Upgrade

  • Seamless claims uploads: Brokers can drag and drop claims experience data directly into the platform, enabling faster and more accurate underwriting for 150+ employee employers.
  • Speed and scale for large employers: Quotes that once took months are now delivered in around a couple weeks, setting a new industry benchmark for large-group healthcare insurance.
  • Redesigned quoting interface: Intuitive navigation with embedded compliance checkpoints improves efficiency and accuracy across complex cases.
  • Reduced broker workload: Smart automation minimizes manual entry and human error, freeing brokers to focus on client strategy.

Expanding Into a Larger Market

With this expansion, Health In Tech moves beyond its established small-employer base into the much larger and higher-value mid- and large-employer segments, significantly increasing its total addressable market. By unifying underwriting for all employer sizes into one seamless platform, HIT is positioning itself as the exchange for healthcare insurance at scale.

Use of Forward‑Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include estimates or expectations about Health In Tech's possible or assumed operational results, financial condition, business strategies and plans, market opportunities, competitive position, industry environment, and potential growth opportunities. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "design," "target," "aim," "hope," "expect," "could," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "predict," "project," "potential," "goal," or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These statements relate to future events or to Health In Tech's future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Health In Tech's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond Health In Tech's control and which could, and likely will, affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects Health In Tech's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to Health In Tech's operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity.

Learn more at healthintech.com.

By PR Newswire

