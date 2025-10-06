Happiness from Europe 2025: Hong Kong Launch Brings European Flair

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 October 2025 - A new culinary chapter is beginning in Hong Kong, as the "Happiness from Europe" campaign officially launches its three-year initiative. Co-funded by the European Union, this campaign proudly introduces Grana Padano PDO – one of Europe's most iconic cheeses – to consumers in Hong Kong.



A recent campaign highlight was the sponsorship of a culinary competition aimed at inspiring consumers to explore the versatility and richness of Grana Padano PDO. Through combining innovation and tradition, the contest offered chefs a platform to showcase their creativity using one of Europe's finest ingredients.



The History of Grana Padano PDO



Created by Benedictine monks around 1135 as a way to preserve surplus milk, Grana Padano PDO is renowned for its hard and granular texture, nutty and savoury flavour. It possesses unique nutritional features such as quality proteins, vitamins and mineral salts, especially calcium. It is lactose free due to the characteristics of the production method and the long aging process.



Made from partially skimmed raw milk, the production process includes natural cream separation, curdling with whey starter and calf rennet, cooking, shaping, brining for 23 days, and then aging for a minimum of 9 months, with some cheese wheels maturing for more than 24 months to develop a richer, more complex flavour. Each wheel is rigorously inspected for aroma, texture, and appearance – only those that meet the highest standards are fire-branded with the official Grana Padano PDO mark, a symbol of authenticity and excellence.



Since 1954, the Consorzio Tutela Grana Padano, a non-profit organization, oversees and promotes the product globally. The consortium also ensures that every wheel complies with the strict rules of the Production Specifications. Grana Padano was granted its PDO status in 1996. This entails the products being made exclusively within a specific region using traditional methods, while also supporting the artisans who produce it today. It also guarantees consumers of the product's authenticity against possible imitations.



Showcasing Local Culinary Talent



As part of the ongoing "Happiness from Europe" campaign, a Grana Padano PDO culinary competition took place throughout September. The competition was organized by Hong Kong Chefs Association – a non-profit organization whose many aims include supporting major culinary-based events in Hong Kong and sharing professional knowledge and skills through international culinary competitions.



Open to chefs across Hong Kong, this competition invited participants to create their most delicious dish using one or more of the three varieties of Grana Padano PDO: aged for 9 months, 16 months, or 22 months (Riserva).



Participants were encouraged to push culinary boundaries and reimagine how Grana Padano PDO can be featured in modern and trendy dishes. Entries were submitted by 15 September 2025, and a panel of judges reviewed the submissions based on a set of strict criteria.



The top five finalists were announced by 20 September 2025, and invited to compete in a live, final cook-off on 30 September 2025 at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University's School of Hotel & Tourism Management. At this exciting event, each chef prepared their dish in front of judges, and exclusive prizes and gift packs were awarded to the winners.



Enjoy "Happiness from Europe" Everyday



The "Happiness from Europe" campaign invites Hong Kong's food lovers to discover the many ways Grana Padano PDO can enhance everyday meals and gourmet dishes alike. Whether shaved over fresh salads, stirred into creamy risottos, or paired with fruits, nuts, and wine, Grana Padano PDO offers a taste of European authenticity in every bite.



Interested consumers can also check out the campaign's website www.happinessfromeu.com and social media accounts – Instagram and Facebook – for the latest news and updates.



Ciao! Buon appetito everyone!​



Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or of the granting authority. Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

