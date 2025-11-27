Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Haikou hosts Global South media briefing on Hainan FTP

November 27, 2025 | 12:16
(0) user say
Haikou hosts a Global South media briefing on Hainan Free Trade Port, promoting international understanding of China's latest opening-up policies and investment opportunities.

HAIKOU, China, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A Report from Hainan International Media Center:

On November 24, the Briefing on Hainan Free Trade Port for Global South Media was held in Haikou. Leading officials from local agencies attended the briefing and responded to reporters' questions, who hail from 33 countries.

Major progress in island-wide special customs operations has attracted attention. The relevant policy and institutional framework has been largely established with key policies and other supporting documents issued. Relevant hardware facilities have been completed, with eight "first-line" ports, ten "second-line" ports. A comprehensive, round-the-clock trial of island-wide special customs operations was launched 30 days prior to their official launch to ensure smooth and orderly operations.

Developments in the tax regime of the Hainan FTP have also garnered attention from foreign media. 18 free trade port tax policies have been implemented, including three "zero-tariff" lists, the import tariff exemption policy for products with no less than 30% added value after processing, the "dual 15% cap" on corporate and individual income tax, 14 early-harvest policies such as island-departure duty-free shopping, and four incremental policies including the "zero-tariff" import of medical apparatus and instruments into the Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone.

Once the Hainan FTP officially launches island-wide special customs operations, the original "zero-tariff" policies will transition to a negative list management system, which will see the implementation of the list of taxable import goods and tax policies for goods circulation. At that time, the current tax policies will be consolidated into 17 policies, including 10 "zero-tariff" policies. These include a new policy that increases the proportion of goods subject to "zero-tariff" treatment from 21% to 74%, along with two VAT refund policies, stamp duty exemptions for offshore trade, and four income tax policies.

The Hainan FTP will officially commence island-wide special customs operations on December 18, 2025, aiming to establish a leading gateway for China's opening-up in the new era. After the island-wide special customs operations begin, the Hainan Free Trade Port will implement even more open policies, enabling freer exchanges with the international community and more efficient connectivity with the Chinese mainland.

Following the briefing, the Global South media delegation embarked on their five-day tour of Haikou, Danzhou, Qionghai, Wanning, Lingshui, and Sanya, where they will conduct on-site research and interviews.

By PR Newswire

Hainan International Media Center (HIMC)

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Haikou Global South Media Hainan FTP Haikou China

Related Contents

Haikou Art City 2025: Streets Become Stages for Public Creativity

Haikou Art City 2025: Streets Become Stages for Public Creativity

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Latest News

Carlsberg Vietnam accelerates drive towards net-zero emissions

Carlsberg Vietnam accelerates drive towards net-zero emissions

Experts weigh in on Vietnam’s sustainability progress and future priorities

Experts weigh in on Vietnam’s sustainability progress and future priorities

Green manufacturing insights and transformations: SABECO’s path to industry leadership

Green manufacturing insights and transformations: SABECO’s path to industry leadership

Siemens leads technology transformation toward sustainability in Vietnam

Siemens leads technology transformation toward sustainability in Vietnam

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020