Haikou Art City 2025: Streets Become Stages for Public Creativity

HAIKOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 October 2025 - From September 28 to October 8, Haikou, the capital of China's Hainan Province, won global attention with its colorful public art activities. Nearly 150 events, including lawn concerts, opera salons and street parades, have transformed this "Land of International Performing Arts" in the East into a boundless palace of art.



"The art of paper cutting can be worn!" Mohammed from Sudan was impressed by children wearing costumes inspired by paper cutting at the 2025 Intangible Cultural Heritage Fashion Show. "In Haikou, art is everywhere." This holiday, he and his friends immersed themselves in the artistic atmosphere of the "Coconut City."



Indeed, the city exudes a special vibe during the 2025 Haikou Art Week. In a century-old village, models walk on the volcanic stone runway wearing traditional Mamian skirt; at the Qilou Old Street, several Eastern and Western art exhibitions are staged; on the grassland of the Evergreen Park, drone performances light up the night sky... Tourists can experience a cultural journey that combines tradition and modernity under the sky, by the seaside, and on the streets.



"This trip is particularly meaningful. My kids not only learned about history but also developed artistic inspirations," said a father from northern China after enjoying a symphony concert. "This is not something you get in the classroom."



The 2025 Haikou Art Week, with its wide array of events, provides an opportunity for global tourists to embrace local culture, showcases the charm of the city as a high-quality vacation destination, and boosts tourism consumption. During the National Day holiday, Haikou welcomed 1.1345 million tourists and generated a tourism revenue of 1.414 billion yuan.



It is worth noting that art is not something only available during holidays but an ingredient of daily life in Haikou. In recent years, while constantly building brands such as the Haikou Art Week, reading corners and art exhibitions have also been arranged in libraries, communities, and shopping malls. These efforts have fostered a new artistic ecosystem that is accessible for all, allowing citizens to enjoy culture and art at their doorsteps. The flourishing artistic vitality is transforming Haikou into a better place.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.