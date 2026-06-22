Glow Festival returns with over 70 wellness sessions

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 June 2026 - Glow Festival by Prudential returns to Sentosa this July, ushering in its most expansive and immersive edition to date. From 10-19 July 2026, the highly anticipated event is back and elevated to an entirely new level, bringing together world-class wellness instructors, global music icons Jason Derulo and Alessia Cara, and unforgettable community-driven experiences in a single, immersive celebration of movement, connection and joy.

Flow Studios

Dedicated movement spaces that will host a diverse lineup of classes throughout the festival, including yoga, pilates, barre, mobility training and functional fitness sessions.

Mind Oasis

A calming sanctuary focused on mental wellbeing, featuring guided meditation, breathwork and mindfulness sessions, alongside intimate conversations on topics such as stress management, sleep optimisation and sustainable wellbeing.

A calming sanctuary focused on mental wellbeing, featuring guided meditation, breathwork and mindfulness sessions, alongside intimate conversations on topics such as stress management, sleep optimisation and sustainable wellbeing. Makers Meadow

A creative corner offering hands-on workshops and craft experiences that encourage self-expression and mindful engagement.

A creative corner offering hands-on workshops and craft experiences that encourage self-expression and mindful engagement. Recharge Bay

A recovery-focused zone with ice baths, guided stretching, muscle recovery treatments and relaxation spaces designed to support post-workout recovery.

A recovery-focused zone with ice baths, guided stretching, muscle recovery treatments and relaxation spaces designed to support post-workout recovery. Glow Commons

This year marks a significant new chapter for the festival through a three-year partnership with Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC), Singapore Tourism Board (STB), Prudential Singapore ("Prudential") and Exceed Sports & Entertainment, the founder of Glow Festival. Together, they share a long-term vision to grow Glow into a defining global wellness event for Singapore, one that invites people of all ages and abilities to engage with wellbeing in ways that feel accessible, social and culturally relevant."Glow Festival was created to reimagine how people experience wellness, making it more social, inclusive and culturally relevant," said Martin Capstick, CEO of Exceed Sports & Entertainment and Founder of Glow Festival. "Our partnerships with Prudential, SDC and STB mark a significant step forward, allowing us to scale the festival. In 2026, this comes to life through an expanded programme, global talent and immersive formats that bring people together in new ways."Returning as Presenting Sponsor for the third consecutive year, Prudential brings back Every Body Club at Glow Festival. Every Body Club is Prudential's partner ecosystem for health, community and wellness. This year at Glow Festival, Prudential has an experiential space that invites visitors to pick up small steps to improve their wellbeing such as healthy bites and sports accessories. Prudential customers also enjoy exclusive access to physiotherapy and chiropractic consultations.Toni Fung, Chief Customer and Marketing Officer, Prudential Singapore, said: "We are pleased to be back as the Presenting Sponsor of Glow Festival for the third consecutive year. While health and protection remain a key part of what we do, wellbeing is becoming increasingly important and deeply personal as people live longer lives. Our partner ecosystem presented through Every Body Club offers something for everyone, whether they are starting their wellness journey, staying active and connected as they age, or pursuing fitness goals.""Sentosa's golden beaches and abundant greenery create the perfect environment for immersive wellness and restoration. This strategic partnership brings Glow Festival to life across our island, from the dedicated Festival Grounds at Palawan Green to extended programming with our island hospitality partners. The combination of beachfront locations, coastal breezes, and tranquil spaces helps guests disconnect from daily pressures and reconnect with their wellbeing in ways that feel authentic and restorative. This is the transformative wellness experience we want to offer our guests," said Michael Ma, Assistant Chief Executive (Business & Digital Technology Group) of Sentosa Development Corporation.Across the festival period, visitors can explore more than 70 wellness sessions spanning sunrise yoga, seafront runs, strength training, breathwork, creative workshops and recovery experiences. Designed to be inclusive and accessible, the programme caters to all levels from those beginning their wellness journeys to seasoned practitioners.At the heart of the daytime lineup is a roster of globally recognised fitness personalities. Joe Wicks, widely known as The Body Coach, brings his signature high energy approach to movement, while Chontel Duncan leads strength focused sessions grounded in performance and empowerment. Completing the lineup is Emi Wong, one of Asia's most influential digital fitness creators, known for workouts that have resonated with millions around the world.As the sun sets, Glow shifts into a different rhythm, with live music anchoring the evening programme.Multi-platinum global superstar Jason Derulo, whose era-defining hits and electrifying stage presence have captivated audiences around the world, will bring his explosive performance style to the Glow stage on Friday 17 July. Headlining Saturday 18July are acclaimed Korean indie band Hyukoh, whose globally respected musicianship, authenticity and devoted international following, have established them as one of Asia's most compelling live acts and festival favourites across the world. Closing the festival on Sunday 19 July is Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Alessia Cara, celebrated for her soulful voice, powerful storytelling and chart-topping anthems that have inspired a generation.Together the line up reflects Glow's evolving identity, where wellness and culture intersect in a shared, collective experience.From 17 to 19 July, the Festival Grounds at Palawan Green will feature six immersive zones, anchored by the iconic Cupola Stage, which serves as both the festival's main stage and its central gathering point. Featuring the signature overhead canopy first introduced in 2019, this expansive 2,000 sqm space will host large-scale group movement sessions led by global fitness personalities by day, and performances by global music acts by night.A curated mix of F&B concepts designed to fuel, refresh and indulge across the day. Highlights include Blue Smoke in collaboration with Bobby Supatra, bringing together a unique one-off menu created exclusively for Glow, alongside local favourites such as Dearborn, KORIO and Acai Collective.Running throughout the festival period from 10 to 19 July, Glow will extend beyond the main Festival Grounds with a curated programme of wellness offerings that will be available across Sentosa's most iconic hospitality spaces including Raffles Sentosa Singapore, Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa, Amara Sanctuary Resort Sentosa, W Singapore Sentosa Cove and Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa.Lilian Chee, Director of Sports, Singapore Tourism Board, said: "We are excited to partner with Exceed Sports & Entertainment to bring Glow Festival back for its fifth and most ambitious edition. This year's festival features expanded programmes, bringing together renowned wellness practitioners, innovative products and immersive experiences. This aligns with STB's Tourism 2040 vision to develop Singapore as a compelling destination, with wellness and quality leisure events identified as key growth opportunities. As wellness tourism continues to grow globally, this homegrown festival showcases Singapore's wide breadth of wellness activities while delivering meaningful experiences for locals and visitors, strengthening our position as a leading urban wellness destination."Tickets for Glow Festival will be available across a range of options designed for individuals, groups and families, including Day Passes ($59–$75) for daytime wellness programming, Evening Passes ($89–$110) for sunset sessions and headline performances, and Weekend Passes ($199–$229) for full access across all festival days at the Palawan Green Festival Grounds, with free entry for children under six and reduced pricing for ages six to twelve. More information and tickets are available at https://glowfestival.sg/.https://glowfestival.sg/https://www.facebook.com/glowfestivalsg

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