Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Starwood, Doma and Telstra InfraCo announce 62MW AI data centre in Western Sydney

November 13, 2025 | 16:13
(0) user say
Starwood Capital, Doma Infrastructure and Telstra InfraCo have announced plans to develop a 62MW artificial intelligence optimised data centre in Western Sydney for AI applications.

SYDNEY, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Capital Group, Doma Infrastructure Group (DIG), and Telstra InfraCo today announced the formation of a strategic agreement to develop a carrier neutral data centre site for future AI readiness at Minchinbury, Western Sydney.

Starwood Capital, through a controlled affiliate, and Doma are responsible for financing, development, construction, and ongoing management of the project. Telstra InfraCo will contribute the land and extend its connectivity infrastructure, including ability for customers of the data centre to connect to key Aura Network routes.

Development Approval for the site has already been secured, with construction scheduled to begin in early 2026 and Ready for Service (RFS) targeted for early Q1 of 2028. Positioned adjacent to the established Eastern Creek data centre cluster, the Minchinbury site offers a critical foothold in one of Australia's most connected and high-growth digital infrastructure corridors.

The facility will be engineered to Tier III+ standards and offer flexible delivery options—including core and shell, powered shell, and build-to-suit configurations—tailored for data centre operators, hyperscalers, AI platforms, and GPU-intensive compute operators. Support for liquid cooling and AI-native rack densities has been built into the design.

"We are excited to partner with Telstra InfraCo and Doma Infrastructure to deliver a hyperscale-ready platform in one of Asia Pacific's most strategic digital corridors," said Jonathan Pollack, President of Starwood Capital. "This investment underscores Starwood Capital's commitment to supporting critical infrastructure alongside trusted local partners, while expanding our investment activity in Australia's high-growth economy."

"With hyperscale and AI infrastructure demand surging, this project arrives at the right place and the right time," said Clement Goh, CEO of Doma Infrastructure Group. "Together with Telstra InfraCo and with the support of Starwood Capital, we're delivering infrastructure that meets tomorrow's compute challenges with speed, scale, and sustainability."

Dipan Patel, Digital Infrastructure Solutions Executive at Telstra InfraCo, added: "This agreement is a step forward in delivering Telstra's Connected Future 30 strategy. The commercial partnership with Starwood Capital and Doma Infrastructure and equipping the data centre with our connectivity assets creates a strong foundation for delivering next-generation workloads at scale, enabling the infrastructure that supports the rapid growth of AI and emerging technologies."

Additional information can be found at www.starwoodcapital.com, www.starwoodnav.reit, www.starwoodpropertytrust.com and www.starwoodhotels.com.

By PR Newswire

Starwood Capital Group

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
starwood Doma Telstra InfraCo Data centre infrastructure Artificial intelligence applications

Related Contents

Starwood and Macao’s biggest hotel opens to public

Starwood and Macao’s biggest hotel opens to public

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Latest News

PVI Opportunity Fund marks decade of creating value

PVI Opportunity Fund marks decade of creating value

Rapid Relief Team Surpasses One Million Meals Delivered to Gaza

Rapid Relief Team Surpasses One Million Meals Delivered to Gaza

Picarro achieves ISO security certifications and completes SOC 2 Type 2 examination

Picarro achieves ISO security certifications and completes SOC 2 Type 2 examination

Straits Interactive launches AI Factory guide for SMEs with university partners

Straits Interactive launches AI Factory guide for SMEs with university partners

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020