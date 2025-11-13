Starwood, Doma and Telstra InfraCo announce 62MW AI data centre in Western Sydney

SYDNEY, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Capital Group, Doma Infrastructure Group (DIG), and Telstra InfraCo today announced the formation of a strategic agreement to develop a carrier neutral data centre site for future AI readiness at Minchinbury, Western Sydney.

Starwood Capital, through a controlled affiliate, and Doma are responsible for financing, development, construction, and ongoing management of the project. Telstra InfraCo will contribute the land and extend its connectivity infrastructure, including ability for customers of the data centre to connect to key Aura Network routes.

Development Approval for the site has already been secured, with construction scheduled to begin in early 2026 and Ready for Service (RFS) targeted for early Q1 of 2028. Positioned adjacent to the established Eastern Creek data centre cluster, the Minchinbury site offers a critical foothold in one of Australia's most connected and high-growth digital infrastructure corridors.

The facility will be engineered to Tier III+ standards and offer flexible delivery options—including core and shell, powered shell, and build-to-suit configurations—tailored for data centre operators, hyperscalers, AI platforms, and GPU-intensive compute operators. Support for liquid cooling and AI-native rack densities has been built into the design.

"We are excited to partner with Telstra InfraCo and Doma Infrastructure to deliver a hyperscale-ready platform in one of Asia Pacific's most strategic digital corridors," said Jonathan Pollack, President of Starwood Capital. "This investment underscores Starwood Capital's commitment to supporting critical infrastructure alongside trusted local partners, while expanding our investment activity in Australia's high-growth economy."

"With hyperscale and AI infrastructure demand surging, this project arrives at the right place and the right time," said Clement Goh, CEO of Doma Infrastructure Group. "Together with Telstra InfraCo and with the support of Starwood Capital, we're delivering infrastructure that meets tomorrow's compute challenges with speed, scale, and sustainability."

Dipan Patel, Digital Infrastructure Solutions Executive at Telstra InfraCo, added: "This agreement is a step forward in delivering Telstra's Connected Future 30 strategy. The commercial partnership with Starwood Capital and Doma Infrastructure and equipping the data centre with our connectivity assets creates a strong foundation for delivering next-generation workloads at scale, enabling the infrastructure that supports the rapid growth of AI and emerging technologies."

