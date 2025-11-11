GBA AI Summit launches with HKPC to drive AI for all

Standards and Governance: HKPC officially launches the "AI Governance and Safety Assessment Service" and shares practical strategies on AI standards and cross-border compliance, helping enterprises build trustworthy and auditable AI frameworks. Technology and Solutions: On-site showcases feature multiple AI and humanoid robotics solutions across scenarios such as voice interaction, reception, data capture and logistics operations, with applications spanning manufacturing, services and education. Talent and Capability: Through guided tours and technical briefings, enterprise teams can rapidly grasp key AI application insights, supporting change management and internal capability-building during AI implementation. Live Scenarios and Validation: Realistic demonstrations in manufacturing, logistics, F&B and urban services allow enterprises to validate AI benefits with low pilot costs, shortening the distance from concept to deployment.

Date/Time Activity highlights 10 November



09:30 – 17:00 GBA International Artificial Intelligence and Robotic Summit 2025



Under the theme of "Empowering Resilient Industries through Embodied AI", the event brought together top experts from Chinese Mainland, Sweden, Germany, Italy, Japan and South Korea to discuss the future blueprint of smart technology. 11 November



14:30 – 17:30 "AI-Enabled Next-Generation Smart City" Symposium



An in-depth analysis of how AI is transforming public services, optimizing infrastructure operations, and driving sustainable urban living. The application of cutting-edge technologies such as generative AI models, AI robots, and AI safety technologies will be showcased, providing a fresh perspective for policy formulation and urban planning. 10 – 13 November



10:30 – 11:30 (Morning Session)



14:45 – 15:45 (Afternoon Session) "AI and Robotics and Low-altitude Economy Tech Hall" guided tour



A glance at the latest global research and development achievements, showcasing the overall capabilities of cutting-edge AI and humanoid robots, integrating multi-modal perception, visual language understanding, and real-time reasoning, combined with full-body motion planning, balance control, and dexterous hand operation to achieve fine assembly, tool use, and two-hand collaboration. 13 November



14:30 – 17:00 AI Advanced Manufacturing Forum: International Cooperation Shapes the Future of Production



Closely following the theme of "Intelligent Manufacturing to Improve Quality and Co-shape Future Productivity", it focuses on the latest advances and practical experience in AI-driven industrial applications, additive manufacturing, flexible high-throughput production, and independent industrial solutions.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 November 2025 - The Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) today officially opened the "GBA International Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Summit 2025," themed "Empowering Resilient Industries through Embodied AI," bringing together top experts from the Chinese Mainland, Switzerland, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea and Hong Kong to explore the industrialisation of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics. Professor Dong SUN, JP, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, officiated as the Guest of Honor. Running alongside the summit, the week-long "AI and Robotics Fest" showcase real-world AI applications in manufacturing, retail, logistics and urban management, advancing AI for All and empowering new productive forces.Aligning with National Strategy on New Productive Forces and Local Policy Priorities Deepening Collaboration among Government, Industry, Academia, Research and InvestmentThe "15th Five-Year Plan" proposals emphasise leading the development of new productive forces, accelerating AI technological innovation, fully implementing the "AI+" initiative, and strengthening the integration of AI with industrial development and other sectors. The HKSAR Government has designated AI as a key industry and a core driver to nurture new productive forces and achieve new industrialisation in Hong Kong. HKPC will collaborate with industry partners to advance R&D in key AI technologies, promote widespread adoption, and strengthen talent development.To align with national and HKSAR development directions and seize new opportunities in AI, this year's Summit convenes leaders and experts from Government, Industry, Academia, Research and Investment to delve into topics including industrial innovation and tech synergy, AI application at scale, digital economy development, and smart city construction, facilitating in-depth discussion and knowledge sharing. The event not only brings the latest AI developments and cutting-edge case studies to the industry, but also promotes cross-sector collaboration to further enable AI across sectors—supporting Hong Kong's journey toward new productive forces and high-quality development.Professor Dong SUN, JP, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, said at the opening ceremony: "Our country's support for Hong Kong to develop into an international innovation and technology centre is reaffirmed in the Recommendations of 15th Five-Year Plan just released. Hong Kong shall work closely with neighbouring cities to contribute to the high-quality development of the Greater Bay Area and the country. In this connection, AI and robotics remain top of our agenda. The Government adopts a multi-pronged approach in fostering the development of AI, from enhancing R&D (research and development) capabilities, cultivating and attracting talents, to building infrastructure and promoting AI-related industry applications." He adds: "I hope events that pool together experts in the field – such as today's Summit – will continue to inspire us to innovate, collaborate, and lead with purpose."From Proof of Concept to Commercial Scale Accelerating the Adoption of Humanoid Robots and Embodied IntelligenceThe Humanoid Robotics Exhibition is open to the public, featuring advanced technologies including humanoid robots and quadruped robot dogs by Unitree Robotics and its Hong Kong agent POI Corporation; humanoid robots by Ubtech; humanoid and quadruped robots by Agibot and its Hong Kong agent Nokodar Autonomy; a flexible robotic arm by Flexiv; humanoid service robots by Keenon Robotics; and AI agent solutions by GPTBots.ai under Aurora, among others.Emil YU Chen-on, BBS, JP, Deputy Chairman of HKPC, said: "The global embodied AI market size is expected to exceed US$23 billion by 2030. China is poised to lead industry development and could capture nearly 30% of the market. The value of AI lies not in the technology itself, but in whether every enterprise and every employee can apply it with confidence. HKPC will continue to play four roles—promoter, connector, implementer, and gatekeeper. Our goal is to make AI not just understandable and affordable, but also deployable, truly advancing AI for All and the realisation of new productive forces."Four-day Theme Week Launches in Parallel Seamless Linkage of Tech Showcases, Guided Tours and Hands-on ExperiencesRunning alongside the AI Summit, the "AI and Robotics Fest" launches in parallel. Through hands-on experiences, guided tours and live scenario demonstrations, it addresses SMEs' pain points in AI adoption—providing end-to-end support spanning governance, technology and talent—to help companies move from trials to scaled implementations.According to the "AI Readiness in Workplace Survey 2025" released earlier by the HKPC Academy, nearly 90% of surveyed employees already use AI tools in daily work, yet over half of organisations have not established unified platforms or clear strategies, with talent and internal training cited as major challenges. This Summit and theme week aim to bridge these critical gaps and drive deeper AI adoption among enterprises, especially SMEs.The theme week covers four key pillars, providing comprehensive support from standards and governance to scenario validation:To support enterprises' digital transformation and the social popularisation of AI, HKPC is advancing the "AI for All" initiative through three approaches—internal practice, skills training and technology platforms; training more than 22,000 people in two years; self-developing and widely deploying the internal AI tool "AIM"; and integrating over 250 ready-to-deploy applications into the "D-Biz Easy" platform to enable more SMEs to pilot and replicate AI solutions at low cost.The programme runs through 13 November. The schedule is as follows:Enterprises and the public are welcome to register today to join the "AI and Robotics Fest" activities from 10 to 13 November, and seize the AI-driven new era of industrial transformation. Registration link: https://campaigns.hkpc.org/en-hk/ai-robotics-fest.

