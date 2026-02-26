Corporate

Generali Hong Kong wins multiple awards at 10Life Insurance Awards

February 26, 2026 | 13:18
(0) user say
The Italian insurer's Hong Kong unit received recognition across several product categories from the insurance comparison platform's annual industry honors.
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 February 2026 - Generali Hong Kong has once again earned multiple accolades at the "10Life 5-Star Insurance Awards 2026". Seven products achieved the highest 5-Star rating across annuity, savings, critical illness, and whole life protection categories. These awards reflect Generali Hong Kong's strong performance in product excellence and customer service and reaffirm the team's continued pursuit of excellence and innovation.

The 5-Star award-winning products are:
  • 5-Star Critical Illness Insurance Award – Term Critical Illness (Coverage) Category
    • LionGuardian PlusOne
  • 5-Star Critical Illness Insurance Award – Term Critical Illness (Value) Category
    • LionGuardian Beyond
    • LionAlong
  • 5-Star Savings Insurance Award – Savings (Education) Category
    • LionAchiever Elite
  • 5-Star Savings Insurance Award – Savings (Education & Legacy) Category
    • LionTycoon Beyond 2
  • 5-Star QDAP Award –Stable Income Category
    • LionHarvest Prime Deferred Annuity
  • 5-Star Whole Life Protection Insurance Award – Whole Life Protection Category
    • LionPatron
Organized by 10Life, the leading insurance comparison platform in Hong Kong, the "10Life 5-Star Insurance Award 2026" is one of the most representative awards in the industry. Their actuaries rate insurance products based on factors that matter the most to the consumers. 10Life compares over 1,500 insurance products from over 50 insurers in the market with the top-rated products under each category awarded a 5-Star rating.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

www.generali.com.hk

By Generali Hong Kong

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

