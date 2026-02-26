Generali Hong Kong wins multiple awards at 10Life Insurance Awards

5-Star Critical Illness Insurance Award – Term Critical Illness (Coverage) Category LionGuardian PlusOne

5-Star Critical Illness Insurance Award – Term Critical Illness (Value) Category LionGuardian Beyond LionAlong

5-Star Savings Insurance Award – Savings (Education) Category LionAchiever Elite

5-Star Savings Insurance Award – Savings (Education & Legacy) Category LionTycoon Beyond 2

5-Star QDAP Award –Stable Income Category LionHarvest Prime Deferred Annuity

5-Star Whole Life Protection Insurance Award – Whole Life Protection Category LionPatron



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 February 2026 - Generali Hong Kong has once again earned multiple accolades at the "10Life 5-Star Insurance Awards 2026". Seven products achieved the highest 5-Star rating across annuity, savings, critical illness, and whole life protection categories. These awards reflect Generali Hong Kong's strong performance in product excellence and customer service and reaffirm the team's continued pursuit of excellence and innovation.The 5-Star award-winning products are:Organized by 10Life, the leading insurance comparison platform in Hong Kong, the "10Life 5-Star Insurance Award 2026" is one of the most representative awards in the industry. Their actuaries rate insurance products based on factors that matter the most to the consumers. 10Life compares over 1,500 insurance products from over 50 insurers in the market with the top-rated products under each category awarded a 5-Star rating.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

www.generali.com.hk