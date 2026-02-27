Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Truecaller partners with AnyMind for MENA and Southeast Asia expansion

February 27, 2026 | 08:00
(0) user say
The caller identification app formed an alliance with the digital marketing firm to build direct sales channels across Middle Eastern and Asian markets.

HANOI, VIETNAM - NewsVoir - 27 February 2026 - Truecaller, the leading global communications platform, today announced a strategic direct sales reseller partnership with AnyMind Group, a Business-Process-as-a-Service company for marketing, e-commerce and digital transformation. The collaboration is aimed at accelerating the growth of Truecaller's direct advertising business across the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) and Southeast Asia (SEA) regions.

Under this partnership, AnyMind Group will serve as the exclusive intermediary for Truecaller's advertising inventory across Egypt, UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Ghana, Nigeria, Morocco, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam. The scope of the partnership is focused specifically on enabling brands and agencies to leverage Truecaller's premium ad formats to reach highly engaged, high-intent users through relevant, data-driven advertising solutions.

With a strong on-ground presence and established relationships with leading advertisers and agencies across MENA and SEA markets, AnyMind Group brings deep regional expertise that will support the scaling of Truecaller's advertising footprint locally. The partnership is designed to empower brands with impactful placements on Truecaller's trusted communications platform, helping drive meaningful engagement with users in these fast-growing digital economies.

Truecaller continues to see strong user adoption across MENA and Southeast Asia, presenting advertisers with significant opportunities to connect with audiences in trusted, brand-safe environments. By combining Truecaller's global scale, proprietary data capabilities, and premium ad formats with AnyMind Group's local market leadership and execution strength, the partnership aims to unlock the full monetization potential of Truecaller's ad inventory in these regions.

Commenting on the partnership, Hemant Arora, Vice President & Global Head Truecaller Ads Business, said, "As Truecaller continues to expand its global advertising business, partnerships with strong regional players like AnyMind Group are critical to delivering localized expertise and measurable outcomes for advertisers. MENA and Southeast Asia represent high-growth markets with evolving digital maturity, and through this collaboration, we aim to bring brands closer to consumers via trusted and contextual communication experiences on our platform."

Aditya Aima, Managing Director, Growth Markets; Co-MD, India and MENA from AnyMind Group added,"We are excited to partner with Truecaller to open its inventory to brands across MENA and Southeast Asia. With Truecaller's scale and trusted user ecosystem, combined with our market depth and networks, we see strong potential to drive more relevant, high-impact advertising outcomes for advertisers looking to deepen engagement in these dynamic markets."

This collaboration marks an important milestone in Truecaller's broader international expansion strategy, focused on building strong local partnerships to deliver measurable value to advertisers while driving sustainable revenue growth across emerging markets.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Visit advertisers.truecaller.com for more information.

By Truecaller

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Truecaller AnyMind

Related Contents

AnyMind Group to acquire Vibula

AnyMind Group to acquire Vibula

AnyMind and Forencos team up for expansion in Vietnam

AnyMind and Forencos team up for expansion in Vietnam

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Galaxy Macau hosts Jimmy O. Yang shows for Chinese New Year

Galaxy Macau hosts Jimmy O. Yang shows for Chinese New Year

Hong Kong budget outlines innovation and technology development strategies

Hong Kong budget outlines innovation and technology development strategies

ECOVACS launches DEEBOT T90 PRO OMNI with enhanced cleaning features

ECOVACS launches DEEBOT T90 PRO OMNI with enhanced cleaning features

Singapore funeral service launches grief support music album and book

Singapore funeral service launches grief support music album and book

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Galaxy Macau hosts Jimmy O. Yang shows for Chinese New Year

Galaxy Macau hosts Jimmy O. Yang shows for Chinese New Year

Hong Kong budget outlines innovation and technology development strategies

Hong Kong budget outlines innovation and technology development strategies

ECOVACS launches DEEBOT T90 PRO OMNI with enhanced cleaning features

ECOVACS launches DEEBOT T90 PRO OMNI with enhanced cleaning features

Singapore funeral service launches grief support music album and book

Singapore funeral service launches grief support music album and book

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020