Mengniu supplies dairy products to Winter Olympics for first time

February 26, 2026 | 12:19
(0) user say
The Chinese dairy producer secured official supplier status at the international sporting event, marking its debut serving athletes at Milano Cortina 2026.

MILAN, ITALY - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 February 2026 - From February 7 to 23, 2026, during the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games, Mengniu Group, as a Worldwide Olympic Partner (TOP), has introduced three specially crafted dairy products—pure milk, yogurt, and butter—into the Milan Olympic Village. These products provide high-quality nutritional support to athletes, coaches, and staff from around the world. This marks the first time China's dairy industry has served an overseas Winter Olympic Games. Mengniu is the only Chinese dairy enterprise supplying products for this Winter Games, once again demonstrating its world-class product quality and its strong capability to lead China's dairy industry onto the global stage.

Notably, during the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games, the second "China Night" event, hosted by Mengniu Group and guided by the Chinese Olympic Committee, was held on the evening of February 7 in Milan. The event, themed "China Night, Light of the Five Rings," aimed to unite Chinese sports culture, promote the Olympic spirit, and foster international cultural exchange and mutual learning. Speeches were delivered by International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Coventry, Chinese Olympic Committee Deputy Secretary-General and Director of Market Development Yu Jianyong, and Mengniu Group President Gao Fei. Attendees included IOC Executive Board Member and Chinese Olympic Committee Vice President Li Lingwei, IOC Member Zhang Hong, Asian Olympic Council Athletes' Commission Chair Ding Ning, TCL Technology CEO Wang Cheng, Alibaba Olympic Marketing Department General Manager Xie Long, as well as representatives from sports, culture, business, and media sectors.

"'China Night' has become a bridge for promoting sports and cultural exchange, which is the essence of the Olympic Games: bringing people together and building mutual understanding," said Bach in his speech. Coventry added that her 2025 visit to Mengniu deeply impressed her with their shared values. Looking ahead, he expressed his commitment to continue partnering with Mengniu to advocate the Olympic spirit through healthy products, sustainable development, and a passion for sports and culture, and he looks forward to the next "China Night" event at the Los Angeles Olympics.

Mengniu Group President Gao Fei stated that sports and milk are natural allies. Mengniu's corporate spirit of "Born to Excel" resonates perfectly with the Olympic motto "Faster, Higher, Stronger—Together." Mengniu aims not only to bring healthy, nutritious products to the Olympic arena but also to extend its corporate responsibility and commitment worldwide, further promoting the Olympic spirit.

As the world's first dairy TOP partner, Mengniu leverages its solid product strength and outstanding quality to provide comprehensive nutritional support for the Olympics. At the Milan Olympic Village, Mengniu Group offers three dairy products—milk, yogurt, and butter—ensuring high-quality nutrition for athletes, coaches, and staff from around the globe.

Mengniu has supplied three products to the Olympic Village: whole milk, lactose-free simple yogurt, and butter. These three complementary dairy categories cover athletes' basic nutritional needs while also catering to the personalized requirements of special groups, fully realizing the goal of "drinking milk, drinking good milk, and drinking the right milk" for athletes. When China's dairy innovation meets the Olympic spirit of striving for excellence, a mutual journey of "breakthrough" shines brilliantly on the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games stage.

This cultural expression through paper-cutting art aligns perfectly with Mengniu's brand story told to the world. On the occasion of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games opening, Mengniu released the opening theme film "Opening" under the slogan "Crossing Thousands of Mountains and Seas, Together for the Winter Olympics." The film invites billions of viewers worldwide to experience the warmth of Chinese New Year reunions on the global stage of ice and snow sports, jointly witnessing the mutual pursuit of "excellence" and "togetherness." The "Opening" film uses the snowy landscape as paper and ice sports as the carving tool to create Chinese paper-cut art. With lively morin khuur (horsehead fiddle) and throat singing, it features Mengniu brand ambassadors—Eileen Gu, Jia Ling, Xiao Zhan, and Jackson Yee—conveying the spirit of "Born to Excel." The film cleverly connects scenes of the grasslands, the Great Wall, the Leaning Tower, and the sports venues, symbolizing Mengniu's journey from grassland cattle and Chinese cattle to world-class cattle in its pursuit of excellence. Released at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games opening, this theme film once again showcases the style and responsibility of Chinese brands to the world. "Born to Excel" shines like a radiant spiritual totem, adding a moving Eastern echo to the long history of the Olympics.

The Milan chapter of "China Night" concluded successfully, while a new chapter of dialogue between Chinese brands and the world has just begun. Looking ahead, Mengniu will inspire perseverance through the light of sports, connect hearts through the light of culture, and illuminate the future through the light of sustainability. With this warm and powerful "Light of China," Mengniu aims to contribute even greater strength to the global development of the Olympic movement.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Mengniu Group

Mengniu Winter Olympics dairy products

