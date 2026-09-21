VFA 2026 to honour Vietnam’s securities investment funds

Photo: VIR

The Vietnam Fund Awards 2026 is co-organised by the Vietnam Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation, VIR, and FiinGroup, under the auspices of the State Securities Commission (SSC) and with the direction of the Ministry of Finance.

The event will take place in the afternoon on September 22 at the Pullman Hotel in Hanoi. This marks the inaugural edition of the VFA, which aims to establish an objective and transparent reference standard for the fund industry, while connecting regulators, fund management companies, investment funds, financial institutions, experts, and the investor community.

In recent years, the number of funds and investment products in the market has become increasingly diverse, ranging from open-ended funds and exchange-traded funds to products pursuing specialised investment strategies. However, compared with the potential of the economy and the development needs of the capital market, there remains considerable room to expand the scale of the fund industry and strengthen the role of institutional investors.

Alongside the growth of the stock market, the need to build a larger institutional investor base, expand professional investment channels, and unlock medium- and long-term capital for the economy has become increasingly evident.

VFA 2026 will focus on opportunities, challenges, and the conditions needed for the fund management industry to play a greater role in mobilising, managing, and allocating long-term capital.

Photo: VIR

VFA 2026 will include:

Opening and policy orientation session, featuring remarks by representatives of the organising committee, the Ministry of Finance, and the SSC.

Presentation session on “Overview of Vietnam’s Fund Industry: Opportunities and Challenges.”

Awards ceremony recognising high-performing funds and outstanding investment funds in 2026.

Main discussion session, focusing on major issues facing the fund industry, including restructuring the investor base in Vietnam’s stock market through the development of the fund management industry, as well as developing securities products and infrastructure to support the growth of Vietnam’s fund management industry.

Recognition of organisations supporting the organising committee and contributing to the development of Vietnam’s fund industry.

Time and venue: 1:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m., Tuesday, September 22, 2026, at Pullman Hotel, 40 Cat Linh Street, Hanoi. Further information: fundaward.vn

HSX market capitalisation gains 7.55 per cent in August Vietnam’s stock market extended its gains in August, with major indices rising and HSX stock capitalisation climbing 7.55 per cent amid robust market activity.

Vietnam’s bank stocks enter a new phase of selective gains Bank stocks are attracting renewed interest as market upgrades draw foreign capital, but gains will be selective. Ngo The Hien, deputy director of the Analysis Centre at Saigon-Hanoi Securities, told VIR’s Nhue Man that growth quality, profitability, and management will increasingly drive valuations.