Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

JICA congratulates Vietnam on FTSE Russell market upgrade

September 20, 2026 | 14:00
(0) user say
The Japan International Cooperation Agency has congratulated Vietnam on its reclassification from Frontier Market to Secondary Emerging Market status by FTSE Russell.
JICA congratulates Vietnam on FTSE Russell market upgrade
Ceremony marking Vietnam's inclusion in FTSE Russell Global Equity Index Series. Photo: Manh Tuan

In a message released on September 19, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) said the milestone, effective September 21, reflects years of market reforms undertaken by the Vietnamese government, the Ministry of Finance, and the State Securities Commission (SSC) to enhance transparency and market accessibility.

Since the resumption of Japanese official development assistance in 1992, JICA has supported Vietnam’s capital market through policy dialogue, technical cooperation, research, and long-term training. Over nearly 25 years, JICA-supported training programmes have helped strengthen the capacity of Vietnamese regulators and market practitioners, many of whom now hold key positions at the SSC and stock exchanges.

A major milestone in this partnership was the Technical Cooperation Project for Capacity Building on Improving Fairness and Transparency of the Vietnamese Equity Market (2019-2023). The project strengthened market surveillance, disclosure standards, market transparency and investor protection, while also supporting the implementation of the 2019 Securities Law, all of which are important foundations for international investor confidence and market accessibility.

At the project closing seminar in 2023, JICA reaffirmed to keep supporting SSC, stock exchanges and relevant stakeholders through technical cooperation for further promotion of fairness, transparency and efficiency of Vietnam’s securities market in the new development cooperation era. Building on these achievements, JICA and SSC are implementing a follow-on project (2024-2027) focused on promoting market efficiency, risk-based supervision and stronger enforcement.

Kobayashi Yosuke, chief representative of JICA Vietnam, said, “Vietnam’s FTSE upgrade is the result of sustained reform efforts and strong cooperation among many stakeholders. JICA is honoured to have worked alongside Vietnam in strengthening regulatory capacity, investor protection and market transparency.”

Kojima Kazunobu, JICA project chief expert from Daiwa Research Institute, said, “Vietnam’s securities market has made remarkable progress over the years. Looking ahead, continued reforms under the government’s strong leadership are expected to help drive sustainable market growth and closer alignment with international standards.”

The FTSE upgrade is expected to improve market visibility, attract international investment and create new opportunities for Vietnamese enterprises. JICA remains committed to supporting Vietnam’s financial sector development and deeper integration into regional and global markets.

FTSE Russell is a global index provider owned by the London Stock Exchange Group, known for benchmarks such as the FTSE 100 and global equity indices. It classifies stock markets based on market quality, accessibility, liquidity, and regulatory standards.

FTSE Russell's market ranking system has four main levels: Developed, Advanced Emerging, Secondary Emerging, and Frontier. A higher classification generally indicates a more mature, accessible, and investable market for international investors. Countries often seek upgrades in FTSE Russell rankings because they can entice more foreign investment and increase market visibility.

Vietnam and JICA discuss new direction for Japanese ODA cooperation Vietnam and JICA discuss new direction for Japanese ODA cooperation

Deputy Minister of Finance Tran Quoc Phuong has met with a senior Japanese official to discuss future directions for Japan's official development assistance to Vietnam.
JICA pledges continued support for Vietnam's sustainable economic growth JICA pledges continued support for Vietnam's sustainable economic growth

The Japan International Cooperation Agency will continue to support Vietnam's sustainable economic growth and help deepen bilateral ties, its president said during a visit to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.
Japan funds climate projects in eight northern provinces Japan funds climate projects in eight northern provinces

The Ministry of Finance has signed 11 on-lending agreements worth $240 million funded by Japanese official development assistance loans for two major development projects in eight northern mountainous provinces.

By Minh Vu

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
jica State Securities Commission (SSC) FTSE Russell stock market

Related Contents

Vietnam FTSE upgrade raises bar for capital market

Vietnam FTSE upgrade raises bar for capital market

ETF rebalancing set to drive stock flows ahead of FTSE GEIS changes

ETF rebalancing set to drive stock flows ahead of FTSE GEIS changes

Vietnam’s bank stocks enter a new phase of selective gains

Vietnam’s bank stocks enter a new phase of selective gains

Beyond FTSE: an upcoming capital market opportunity

Beyond FTSE: an upcoming capital market opportunity

FTSE upgrade puts Vietnam on global investors’ radar, now investability must follow

FTSE upgrade puts Vietnam on global investors’ radar, now investability must follow

FTSE Russell names 27 Vietnamese stocks in review

FTSE Russell names 27 Vietnamese stocks in review

VFA 2026 to honour Vietnam’s securities investment funds

VFA 2026 to honour Vietnam’s securities investment funds

FTSE Russell CEO confident in Vietnam's emerging market shift

FTSE Russell CEO confident in Vietnam's emerging market shift

FTSE Russell adds Vietnam to Global Equity Index Series

FTSE Russell adds Vietnam to Global Equity Index Series

SSI pushes for FIE listings to bridge market gap

SSI pushes for FIE listings to bridge market gap

Latest News ⁄ Money

How policy loans help STEM students build their future

How policy loans help STEM students build their future

Vietnam congratulated as an emerging market

Vietnam congratulated as an emerging market

VFA 2026 to honour Vietnam’s securities investment funds

VFA 2026 to honour Vietnam’s securities investment funds

Vietnam Fund Awards 2026 to spotlight fund industry ecosystem

Vietnam Fund Awards 2026 to spotlight fund industry ecosystem

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam and China discuss policies to support private-sector growth

Vietnam and China discuss policies to support private-sector growth

How policy loans help STEM students build their future

How policy loans help STEM students build their future

PHARMEDI VIETNAM 2026 opens in HCMC with first international conference

PHARMEDI VIETNAM 2026 opens in HCMC with first international conference

Vietnam congratulated as an emerging market

Vietnam congratulated as an emerging market

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020