SK hynix posts 79.3 trillion won in Q2 revenue

SEOUL, South Korea, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SK hynix Inc. (or "the company", www.skhynix.com) announced today that it has recorded 79.3187 trillion won in revenues, 60.5426 trillion won in operating profit (with an operating margin of 76%), and 93.9226 trillion won in net profit (with a net margin of 118%), marking an all-time high quarterly performance.

Driven by sustained demand growth from expanding AI infrastructure investments, high-performance products for AI servers led price increases, enabling the company to surpass its previous record set in the prior quarter. Consequently, cumulative revenue for the first half of the year crossed the 100 trillion won mark for the first time in company history. Revenue and operating profit increased by 257% and 557% year-over-year, respectively.

- Q2 2025: Revenue of 22.232 trillion won, Operating Profit of 9.2129 trillion won

- Q1 2026: Revenue of 52.5763 trillion won, Operating Profit of 37.6103 trillion won

Both DRAM and NAND flash memory prices experienced significant quarter-over-quarter increases. SK hynix achieved top-tier profitability by expanding sales centered on high-value-added products, including HBM, DRAM for AI servers, and eSSD.

On the back of these strong operational results, cash and cash equivalents reached 88 trillion won at the end of the second quarter, an increase of 33.6 trillion won from the previous quarter. Total debt decreased by 0.7 trillion won to 18.6 trillion won, expanding the net cash position to 69.4 trillion won. The company evaluated that its financial flexibility has significantly strengthened, supported by record-high profit levels and cash generation capability.

As AI evolves into agentic forms that perform complex tasks on behalf of users and expands across various services, the underlying demand base for memory is broadening. Consequently, a structural shift is occurring where demand for both AI memory and conventional memory is expanding in tandem.

With major tech companies increasing their AI infrastructure investments, additional supply requests continue to mount. As these investments are supported by revenue generated from AI services, the momentum in memory demand is expected to persist.

Based on this demand outlook, SK hynix is expanding multi-year contract discussions with customers to secure mid-to-long-term supply stability. The company has finalized Long-Term Agreements (LTAs) with around 10 customers, including key strategic partners, and is continuing further discussions with major industry clients. Through these efforts, SK hynix aims to enhance operational efficiency while strengthening its mid-to-long-term business stability and sustainable growth foundation.

As AI models advance, the scope of memory competitiveness is expanding into system architecture and packaging. SK hynix plans to lead memory innovation from a system perspective, leveraging its comprehensive product portfolio and co-development capabilities with customers.

HBM4 has demonstrated its differentiated technological edge by achieving customer-required operating speeds while delivering industry-leading power efficiency and cost competitiveness. The company began mass shipments of HBM4 in the second quarter and will ramp up production in the second half of the year. For HBM4E, which completed sample shipments in the first half, the company applied optimal processes featuring technology maturity and mass-production stability.

SK hynix plans to continue its leadership in the HBM sector based on its comprehensive strength, including superior quality, stable supply capabilities based on high yield, cost competitiveness, and industry-leading performance.

Sales of SOCAMM2 grew significantly in the second quarter, and shipments of products based on 10nm-class 6th generation (1c) process technology began in earnest.

In NAND, SK hynix is accelerating its transition to advanced process nodes to strengthen its portfolio around high-capacity and high-performance products. 321-layer products already represent the largest share of total production, and the company plans to expand this to approximately 50% of domestic production capacity by the end of the year.

In a market environment where customer demand exceeds supply capabilities, the ability to deliver requested volumes in a timely manner has emerged as a core business competitiveness.

In response, SK hynix is accelerating the mass production schedule for M15X while making investments to rapidly expand production capacity following the opening of the Yongin Phase 1 cleanroom in early 2027. Mid-to-long-term investment plans—including the recently announced P&T7 advanced packaging facility, M17 NAND production base, and the development of a new semiconductor cluster—will be executed in phases based on customer demand and investment efficiency.

SK hynix emphasized that it will reinforce both its production capacity and financial health by seamlessly preparing for mid-to-long-term growth opportunities while maintaining capital expenditure discipline (CapEx Discipline).

Disclaimer

This material has been prepared by the Company for informational purposes only, and the information contained herein has not undergone any separate, independent verification process. No representations or warranties are made regarding the fairness, accuracy, or completeness of the information contained in this material, and such information should not be relied upon. Neither the Company nor its employees bear any civil, criminal, or administrative liability for any damages arising from this material or from its use.

Review of the FY2026 Q2 financial results has not been finalized. Figures in this earnings release are subject to changes during the independent auditing process.

All financial information contained in this document is based on consolidated K-IFRS.

This material contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are generally identified words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" and similar expressions, or the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. SK hynix undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

This material does not constitute a solicitation for the acquisition or purchase of securities, and no part of this material should serve as the basis for any contract, agreement, or investment decision, nor should it be relied upon in connection therewith.

Further information about SK hynix is available at www.skhynix.com, news.skhynix.com .