Fruit and vegetable exports surge ahead of Lunar New Year

According to data released by the Genaral Department of Vietnam Customs on January 21, the country’s total merchandise exports in the first half of January exceeded $18 billion, up nearly 11 per cent on-year. The increase is notable given that export activity typically slows at the beginning of the year as the Lunar New Year holiday approaches.

Photo: Thoibaotaichinh

Among processed industrial goods, several high-value categories recorded strong growth. Exports of computers, electronic products and components reached more than $4.2 billion, up almost 28 per cent on-year.

Mobile phones and components generated over $2 billion, an increase of more than 21 per cent, while machinery, equipment, tools, and spare parts earned around $2.1 billion, up 13 per cent. Together, these three groups accounted for nearly half of total export turnover during the period, reflecting a clear recovery in technology-related orders from major markets.

Fruit and vegetable exports stood out as a key bright spot, reaching nearly $299 million in the first half of January, an increase of more than 40 per cent compared to the same period last year. The strong growth early in the year highlights the resilience of the sector, particularly as a growing share of shipments has shifted to official export channels with stricter requirements on quality control and traceability.

Alongside fruit and vegetables, coffee continued to post solid performance, with export turnover of $433 million and volumes of around 89,000 tonnes, rising in both value and quantity thanks to sustained high export prices. Cashew nut exports reached more than $156 million, while pepper exports exceeded $58 million, both recording on-year growth amid steady demand in traditional markets.

By contrast, rice exports saw a sharp increase in volume to 318,000 tonnes, but export value stood at just under $150 million, lower than the same period last year due to a decline in export prices.

Dang Phuc Nguyen, general secretary of the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association, noted that fruit and vegetable exports typically rise sharply ahead of the Lunar New Year as consumer demand increases. In particular, China, Vietnam’s largest fruit and vegetable export market, enters a peak consumption period to meet holiday demand.

“Export growth in the fruit and vegetable sector in recent years is no longer merely seasonal but has formed a clear trend. Greater focus by enterprises on quality, traceability and compliance with market standards is helping Vietnamese fruit and vegetables gain a firmer foothold in global supply chains,” he said.

In 2025, Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable export turnover reached a record $8.5 billion. For 2026, the sector is targeting exports of $10 billion.