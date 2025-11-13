Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Fractal Wins Microsoft Partner of The Year 2025

November 13, 2025 | 16:19
(0) user say
Fractal recognized as 'Microsoft Retail and Consumer Goods Partner of the Year 2025'

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractal Analytics Limited- ("Fractal") (www.fractal.ai), a global provider of artificial intelligence solutions to Fortune® 500 companies, today announced, it has won the Retail and Consumer Goods 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"Winning the Microsoft Partner of the Year Award for Retail & Consumer Goods is a testament to our commitment to delivering enterprise-grade GenAI solutions at scale. With Azure AI Foundry as our backbone, we've moved beyond proof-of-concept to production-ready deployments that are transforming consumer engagement, operational efficiency, and decision intelligence for our retail and consumer goods clients", said Pranay Agrawal, Co-founder of Fractal and Chief Executive Officer of Fractal Analytics Inc.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,600 nominations across more than 100 countries. Fractal was recognized for providing solutions and services in Retail and Consumer Goods.

The Retail & Consumer Goods Partner of the Year Award recognizes Fractal as an organization that provides innovative and unique services or solutions based on Microsoft technologies to retail & consumer goods customers, demonstrating thought leadership in their industry. This award demonstrates industry knowledge and expertise, as well as consistent, high-quality, predictable solutions to retail & consumer goods customers. It also demonstrates business leadership and success through strong growth by leveraging the latest Microsoft technologies.

"Congratulations to all the winners and finalists of the 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards, said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. This year, our partners harnessed the transformative power of Microsoft's Cloud and AI platforms to deliver transformative solutions that redefine the boundaries of innovation. The energy and ingenuity across our ecosystem continue to inspire us. The 2025 honorees exemplify what's possible when technology and vision unite to empower customers around the world."

The 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of Microsoft Ignite, which will be held in San Francisco from November 18-21. Additional details on the 2025 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/2025POTYA_Announcement. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://aka.ms/2025POTYAWinnersFinalists

By PR Newswire

Fractal Analytics Limited

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Fractal Microsoft Fractal Analytics Limited Microsoft Partner Award

Related Contents

Ricoh, Microsoft Partner to Build AI-Powered Workforce Solutions

Ricoh, Microsoft Partner to Build AI-Powered Workforce Solutions

LinqAlpha and Microsoft Partner to Build Secure Financial AI Infrastructure

LinqAlpha and Microsoft Partner to Build Secure Financial AI Infrastructure

Taxes on super rich and tech giants stall under Trump

Taxes on super rich and tech giants stall under Trump

Microsoft continues AI infrastructure deployment in Malaysia

Microsoft continues AI infrastructure deployment in Malaysia

Microsoft seals carbon capture deal with Occidental

Microsoft seals carbon capture deal with Occidental

Microsoft, Amazon to invest billions in French tech

Microsoft, Amazon to invest billions in French tech

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Latest News

PVI Opportunity Fund marks decade of creating value

PVI Opportunity Fund marks decade of creating value

Rapid Relief Team Surpasses One Million Meals Delivered to Gaza

Rapid Relief Team Surpasses One Million Meals Delivered to Gaza

Picarro achieves ISO security certifications and completes SOC 2 Type 2 examination

Picarro achieves ISO security certifications and completes SOC 2 Type 2 examination

Straits Interactive launches AI Factory guide for SMEs with university partners

Straits Interactive launches AI Factory guide for SMEs with university partners

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020