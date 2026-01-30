Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

FITUR 2026 Strengthens Global Tourism Leadership

January 30, 2026 | 14:34
(0) user say
The Madrid trade fair consolidated its position as a key platform for international tourism development, facilitating business connections and industry trends.

MADRID, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Tourism Trade Fair (FITUR), organised by IFEMA MADRID, has closed with a positive outcome, once again demonstrating its strong convening power after welcoming just over 255,000 visitors across its five-day program.

Attendance during the professional days remained in line with the previous edition at 155,000 visitors, supported by a 12% increase in international attendance, broadly matching the 11% growth in international exhibitors. Weekend public attendance was also consolidated at around 100,000 travellers.

These results consolidate FITUR's outstanding participation figures, with more than 10,000 companies from 161 countries, including 111 countries with official representation, and 967 main exhibitors. The economic impact of FITUR 2026 on Madrid reached €505 million, while supporting the maintenance of 3,753 jobs, confirming the fair's position as one of the region's most significant international events of the year and a key contributor to economic and tourism activity.

FITUR thus opens 2026 by confirming the strong momentum of the global tourism sector. This favourable context is reflected in 2025 figures, a year in which, according to UN Tourism, international tourist arrivals worldwide exceeded 1.5 billion, while Spain welcomed 97 million international tourists, according to data from the Ministry of Industry and Tourism.

The 46th edition opened on Wednesday 21 January with a minute of silence, reflecting the tourism sector's solidarity with the victims of recent railway accidents. The gesture was echoed during the official opening on Thursday 22 January, when Their Majesties the King and Queen of Spain signed the book of condolences at the Andalucía stand.

Institutional backing and sector confidence

FITUR 2026's institutional relevance was underscored by the official inauguration presided over by Their Majesties the King and Queen of Spain, as well as more than 70 institutional visits by regional presidents, ministers and deputy ministers of tourism from around the world, alongside senior tourism authorities. These visits highlighted FITUR's strategic role as a global forum for dialogue, cooperation and international projection for the tourism sector.

FITUR: a commitment to knowledge and a more future-focused offer

The strong attendance translated into intense activity across the nine exhibition halls, where destinations, companies and institutions from around the world showcased new products, strategies and projects. During the professional days, the Knowledge Hub emerged as one of the fair's central pillars, featuring eight auditoriums, ten conference programs, more than 200 sessions and over 250 speakers.

In parallel, FITUR's specialized sections enriched and diversified the fair's overall offering. FITUR 4all advanced the agenda for accessible and inclusive tourism; FITUR Cruises strengthened the profile of sustainable blue tourism; and the launch of FITUR Experience, together with FITUR Lingua and FITUR LGTB+, energized segments with strong growth potential. Meanwhile, FITUR Screen, Sports, Talent and TechY promoted the intersection of tourism with culture, sport, talent and technology; FITUR Woman highlighted female leadership in tourism; and FITUR Know-How & Export showcased the international expertise of Spanish companies.

With this outcome, and a strong and wide-ranging showcase by Mexico as Partner Country, FITUR 2026 has reaffirmed its global leadership in terms of participation and visitor numbers, its relevance for professionals in generating business opportunities and partnerships, and its contribution to strengthening tourism as an economic and social driver, as well as to the development of a more diverse, competitive and future-focused tourism offer.

IFEMA MADRID is already working on FITUR 2027, which will take place from 20 to 24 January, with Puerto Rico as Partner Country.

By PR Newswire

FITUR

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
FITUR 2026 Global tourism leadership International tourism trade

Related Contents

FITUR 2026 Attracts 160 Countries and 10,000 Exhibitors

FITUR 2026 Attracts 160 Countries and 10,000 Exhibitors

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Ascletis Acne Drug Shows Positive Phase Three Results

Ascletis Acne Drug Shows Positive Phase Three Results

Enfinity Global Launches First Microsoft Renewable Project

Enfinity Global Launches First Microsoft Renewable Project

CN Energy Group Plans Blessing Logistics Acquisition

CN Energy Group Plans Blessing Logistics Acquisition

Philips EVNIA Debuts 1000Hz Gaming Monitor

Philips EVNIA Debuts 1000Hz Gaming Monitor

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam and US to launch sixth trade negotiation round

Vietnam and US to launch sixth trade negotiation round

$100 million initiative launched to protect forests and boost rural incomes

$100 million initiative launched to protect forests and boost rural incomes

Ho Chi Minh City to develop first eco-industrial park in Q1

Ho Chi Minh City to develop first eco-industrial park in Q1

Ascletis Acne Drug Shows Positive Phase Three Results

Ascletis Acne Drug Shows Positive Phase Three Results

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020