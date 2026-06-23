Estonian cybersecurity firm Blackwall enters Vietnam with HostVN partnership

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 June 2026 - Blackwall, a European web traffic security company, today announced a partnership with HOSTVN TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS JOINT STOCK COMPANY (HostVN), Vietnam's established digital infrastructure provider, to launch HOSTVN Website Protection - powered by Blackwall. The partnership marks Blackwall's first publicly announced entry into Southeast Asia.

Madan Rai (Blackwall) and Vuong Duy Nam(HostVN) sign the MOU formalising Blackwall's first publicly announced Southeast Asia partnership, bringing enterprise-grade web traffic protection to Vietnam's digital business community.

L7 DDoS Protection: application-layer attack mitigation running on HostVN's Clean Traffic infrastructure

Advanced Bot Mitigation: Real-time detection and classification of humans, trusted bots, and automated traffic, including AI agents, to identify benign and malicious activity. Web Application Firewall (WAF): OWASP Top 10 aligned protection against injection attacks, cross-site scripting, and common web exploits

SSL Management and Content Caching: automated SSL certificate handling, encrypted delivery, and performance optimisation that reduces server load and improves page speed

Under the agreement, HostVN integrates Blackwall's all-in-one traffic security platform into its hosting infrastructure, offering Vietnamese businesses integrated website protection covering L7 DDoS defence, advanced bot mitigation, web application firewall (WAF), SSL management, and content caching, delivered seamlessly by HostVN, requiring no in-house security expertise from the customer.The partnership addresses a challenge that most Vietnamese businesses have not yet named: according to Statista Research, more than half of all web traffic today is generated by automated bots and not human visitors. The consequences extend beyond traditional security risks into hidden operational costs, skewed business intelligence, and revenue leakage."Vietnam is ready, and Blackwall is committing to it," said Madan Rai, VP Sales Asia at Blackwall. "More than half the traffic hitting a website today is not a real customer. Bots and automated requests consume bandwidth, distort analytics, and drain advertising spend — silently, every day. Through HostVN, we are placing enterprise-grade traffic security directly into the infrastructure that Vietnamese businesses already rely on. This partnership anchors Blackwall's broader expansion across Southeast Asia. We chose Vietnam as our launchpad because its digital economy is scaling rapidly, and it requires infrastructure that matches that ambition."Founded in 2007, HostVN has served Vietnamese businesses across five successive phases of the digital economy: from web hosting to cloud infrastructure, content delivery, digital transformation services, and AI-related offerings. The Blackwall partnership represents the company's sixth strategic evolution, adding intelligent traffic security to its infrastructure stack."Nineteen years ago, we started HostVN with one purpose: to give Vietnamese businesses a strong foundation on the internet," said Duong Thanh Binh, Chairman of HostVN. "Vietnam has not stood still, and neither have we. Every phase of our growth has been driven by the same commitment - to give the businesses that trust us the infrastructure they need to thrive. Today, the threat is not just downtime. It is invisible traffic that costs money, corrupts data, and goes undetected. HOSTVN Website Protection, powered by Blackwall, is our answer and our commitment to Vietnam's digital future."Blackwall operates on a channel-first model. Its traffic security platform is designed to be delivered exclusively through hosting and cloud infrastructure providers. This model gives partners full control over pricing and packaging, while allowing them to retain the direct customer relationship.The Blackwall platform operates as a reverse proxy positioned in front of customer websites. Traffic is inspected across multiple detection layers, including Layer 4 and Layer 7 signature analysis, comprehensive device fingerprinting, IP reputation scoring, and proprietary behavioural algorithms. Clean traffic is then forwarded to the origin server and malicious requests are blocked or presented controlled responses. The process is transparent to legitimate users, with no added latency.Vietnam's digital economy has grown substantially over the past decade, with business online presence now standard across sectors. Alongside that growth, the volume of automated and malicious web traffic targeting Vietnamese sites has increased in proportion. HostVN, with more than 50,000 customers and established Clean Traffic infrastructure connected to major domestic carriers, offers Blackwall the operational scale and market knowledge required for an effective regional entry.Blackwall has indicated that Vietnam is the first in a planned series of Southeast Asia partnerships, with Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand identified as subsequent target markets. The company has also announced a major Series B funding round to support its international expansion.HOSTVN Website Protection — powered by Blackwall is available to HostVN customers effective 20 May 2026. Pricing is available through HostVN directly.Further information is available at hostvn.net and blackwall.com.https://www.linkedin.com/company/blackwall-solutions/The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.