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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ESR secures US$850 mln for long-term growth

April 09, 2026 | 12:16
(0) user say
The real estate asset manager raised US$850 million in new funding, which it will use to expand its logistics and data centre portfolio across Asia-Pacific.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 April 2026 – ESR, an Asia-Pacific ("APAC") focused real asset owner and manager, today announced that it has secured US$850 million in additional equity capital, further strengthening its balance sheet and accelerating execution of its long-term growth strategy across logistics real estate and data centres.

The new investment was committed by existing shareholders, backed by leading global investors, reinforcing conviction in ESR's strategy, platform, and growth momentum.

The capital will be deployed to fund growth initiatives across ESR's logistics real estate and data centres platforms. This builds on the significant progress achieved following ESR's privatisation in July 2025, as the Group advances its strategic transformation into a more focused business positioned for long-term growth.

In line with this strategy, since January 2025, ESR has realised more than US$2 billion in net proceeds through the divestment of non-core holdings and recapitalisation of balance sheet assets, simplifying the portfolio and recycling capital into core growth sectors.

Together, these developments have strengthened ESR's ability to scale its fund management and development platforms, while capitalising on long‑term structural tailwinds including e-commerce growth, supply chain reconfiguration, and accelerating digitalisation.

Phil Pearce, President of ESR, said, "ESR has entered its next phase of growth with a stronger capital base and a more focused platform. As global capital continues to shift toward APAC, investors are increasingly seeking managers with local depth, strategic clarity, and a proven ability to execute in an evolving market environment.

We are pleased to be deepening our partnership with leading global investors, who are not only shareholders, but also long-term capital partners across our platform. With a sharpened focus on logistics real estate and data centres, we are accelerating development and fundraising while driving sustained growth in leasing and capital deployment. Looking ahead, we remain focused on scaling our core business with discipline and delivering long-term value for our capital partners and customers."

ESR's growth strategy is centred on priority markets in Australia, Japan, and South Korea, while expanding opportunities across Greater China, India, and Southeast Asia. Reflecting the strength of its institutional relationships, ESR partners with 12 of the world's top 20 real estate Limited Partners and has raised an average of US$3.8 billion annually across its key sector mandates over the past five years.

In logistics real estate, demand continues to concentrate on modern, large‑scale, and well‑located logistics assets near consumption hubs and major population centres. Serving over 1,500 customers, ESR is advancing an approximately US$9 billion development pipeline to meet evolving customer needs while creating investment opportunities for capital partners.

Leveraging the scale and depth of its APAC platform, ESR's data centres business is differentiated by its ability to secure land and power early in the development cycle, supporting a pipeline of over 3 GW of capacity for phased development in key growth markets.

https://www.esr.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By ESR

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TagTag:
ESR real estate asset logistics real estate

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