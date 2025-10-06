Energea Orange Collection 2025: Bold Style for Modern Nomads

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 October 2025 - Energea has introduced its Tangerine collection, a strategic mix of fresh innovations and popular products now enhanced with vibrant orange. Harmonizing with the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max’s new orange finish, this collection highlights the synergy between cutting-edge technology and thoughtful design.



The lineup encompasses charging essentials like a wireless charger, wireless power bank, and wall charger, while unveiling a fast-charging cable with an Apple Watch charger and a wireless magnetic speaker. These represent just a portion of the collection, which includes additional accessories chosen for a fully coordinated ecosystem.



AluMag Trio, a Qi2-certified and MagSafe-compatible wireless charger, is renowned for its foldable design that simultaneously powers up your smartphone, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Its sleek aluminum housing now arrives in a striking Tangerine finish.



AluPac Wireless Power Bank, available as AluPac Mini 5K (ultra-small) and AluPac 10K (optimal), features credit card-sized dimensions while enabling wireless charging. It can snap magnetically onto the back of your iPhone 17 to create a seamless, cohesive charging solution.



TravelGo Adapter 35 serves global travelers as a wall charger with interchangeable plugs and both USB-C and USB-A ports for maximum versatility. It was previously available in only one color and has since expanded to provide greater aesthetic versatility.



Flow Duo Watch delivers breakthrough charging convenience as a 2-in-1 cable with 60W power delivery and integrated 2.5W Apple Watch charging. The 1.5-meter NanoWeave braided design ensures durability and flexibility for daily use, available in five colors with tangerine as the standout.



Lastly, the MagAudio Go Plus delivers immersive sound in a compact, wireless magnetic speaker that charges your phone when plugged in. Its built-in battery offers up to 15 hours of music playback for uninterrupted listening on the move.



Energea celebrates vibrant tech accessories, with Tangerine representing energy, creativity, and confidence. The Tangerine Collection reimagines Energea favorites with a bold and expressive twist. Here, Tangerine injects flair and personality into everyday tech, turning essentials into statements of individuality. It’s designed for those who prefer their tech to perform brilliantly while reflecting personal style.



The Tangerine Collection launches in November through multiple channels, including the Energea website, Lazada and Shopee in respective countries, and select retail partners worldwide. Shop the full range.



Stay current with Energea's latest developments and innovative travel tech solutions by following the brand on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube for regular updates and insights.

