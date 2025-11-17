Elliptic powers compliance for Telegram Wallet's 100 million users

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 November 2025 - Elliptic, the global leader in digital asset decisioning, has partnered with Wallet, a digital asset solution built to run directly on Telegram's interface, to provide advanced wallet screening and built-in risk intelligence, reinforcing Wallet in Telegram's commitment to compliance, security, and fostering a trusted crypto ecosystem.



The partnership comes as criminal actors increasingly exploit cross-chain complexity to evade detection, diversifying tactics across multi-chain assets to steal digital assets and wallet data. By embedding Elliptic's intelligence directly into Wallet, users are better protected against illicit activity at scale.



Launched in 2021 to simplify digital asset transfers, Wallet in Telegram offers a dual-wallet experience, providing both a custodial multi-chain wallet and a self-custodial TON wallet. With Elliptic Lens integrated directly into the custodial platform, the service will benefit from:

Real-time screening and risk monitoring across supported digital assets, from stablecoins and TRC-20 tokens to major networks like Bitcoin and Ethereum and TON.

Customizable scoring and behavioral monitoring to detect and block suspicious patterns of activity.

Entity identification across 70+ categories, enabling proactive risk detection and the prevention of illicit flows.

This partnership is already yielding significant results. It has enabled clustering and labelling more than a million additional addresses, covering 115 different actors previously unknown across Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other chains, including the Tron and TON Network. This breadth of insight underscores the importance of comprehensive visibility to strengthen Wallet's compliance framework and user protections.



"Wallet's growth reflects the mainstream adoption of crypto, and our mission at Elliptic is to ensure this adoption is safe, transparent, and trusted," said Jackson Hull, CTO, Elliptic. "By embedding our intelligence directly into Wallet's offering, transfers will be screened for risk between crypto wallets, increasing user safety. It's this seamless, scalable compliance that's needed to power a more secure, sustainable future for global payments."



Akila Atapatthu, Global MLRO and Regional Head of Compliance MENA at Wallet in Telegram, added: "Elliptic's proven expertise in blockchain analytics made them the clear partner of choice for Wallet in Telegram. Their advanced solutions enhance our compliance framework from day one, supporting our commitment to meeting the highest regulatory standards. With Elliptic, we are ensuring that our users can engage with crypto confidently, securely, and responsibly."



Elliptic provides intelligence across the broadest blockchain coverage in the industry, and across 250+ cross-chain bridges, covering 98% of liquid cryptoassets in the market – the broadest and deepest coverage available today. With over a decade of experience, Elliptic's solutions enable proactive risk detection, AML and sanctions screening, and regulatory compliance for institutions scaling globally.

