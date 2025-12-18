Sigenergy Mobility House publish charging white paper

MUNICH and DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigenergy, a leading energy innovator in energy storage system, and The Mobility House Energy, a leading Munich-based energy flexibility aggregator and trader, have jointly released a white paper titled "Fundamentals and Applications of Bi-Directional Charging". Drawing on both companies' first-mover experience in commercial Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) deployments across Europe, the paper outlines how Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) bidirectional charging technologies are set to become a cornerstone of global energy flexibility strategies, enabling higher renewable energy penetration and shaping the next chapter of distributed energy innovation.

Bi-Directional Charging: A Cornerstone for Grid Transformation

As electrification accelerates worldwide, especially with the accelerated EV adoption globally, Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) technologies are emerging as essential tools for stabilizing power systems and unlocking distributed flexibility. The white paper consolidates the field-proven commercial deployment experiences of both Sigenergy and The Mobility House Energy, offering:

A comprehensive overview of V2X technology and architectures

Guidance to strengthen industry collaboration and ecosystem growth

Insights into the current technical maturity and future market trends

The white paper highlights the strategic role V2X bidirectional charging will play in supporting renewable energy integration, mitigating peak demand, and strengthening grid stability. Combined with the ongoing rollout of ISO 15118-20, the maturation of bidirectional-ready EVs, and the expansion of market mechanisms such as dynamic tariffs and flexibility markets, V2X is expected to experience rapid development through 2025 to 2030.

Looking ahead, V2X will increasingly integrate with residential PV, stationary storage, and virtual power plants. This convergence will unlock new economic pathways, allowing EV users to earn revenue through grid services while enabling power systems to operate with greater efficiency and reliability.

Sigenergy's DC-Coupled Architecture for Scalable Bidirectional Charging

The white paper showcases Sigenergy's DC-coupled architecture, which brings solar, home batteries, and the bidirectional DC charging module into a single high-efficiency energy system. By reducing conversion losses and simplifying compliance with global grid codes, the design sets a new technical standard for bidirectional charging and enables smoother deployment across diverse markets.

At the system level, PV generation is transferred directly to the vehicle battery through a shared DC link, enabling full renewable charging while improving household energy economics. Intelligent controls in the mySigen app, the smart energy management platform developed by Sigenergy, allow users to fine-tune priorities and power limits across all assets, ensuring the energy system adapts seamlessly to regional grid conditions and individual usage needs. Native black-start functionality further enhances energy resilience by allowing EV batteries to power home loads during outages without additional hardware.

Built for both consumer applications and grid-side services, the architecture includes built-in EMS and VPP interfaces that enable EVs to participate in flexibility markets alongside solar and stationary storage. In grid-constrained regions, PV and storage can combine to deliver up to 25 kW of enhanced home fast charging. This integrated approach provides a practical, scalable pathway for V2X adoption, improving user ROI and supporting the broader transition toward flexible, renewable-driven energy systems.

The jointly published white paper underscores that bi-directional charging is no longer a theoretical concept; it is a deployable, scalable, and economically viable resource for modern power systems. By combining Sigenergy's hardware and AI intelligence with The Mobility House Energy's energy flexibility and aggregation expertise, the white paper aims to fuel industry dialogue and accelerate market adoption across Europe.

Download the white paper here: https://www.sigenergy.com/en/newsroom/white_paper