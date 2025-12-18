Corporate

Geumsan Insamju expands overseas via expos

December 18, 2025 | 15:09
(0) user say
The Korean ginseng wine producer is using international trade fairs to drive its global market growth.

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Agricultural Corporation Geumsan Insamju, a Korean traditional liquor producer, is stepping up its efforts to expand into overseas markets by participating in an international expo to be held from December 25 to 29, 2025, in the Hong Kong Island and Wan Chai areas.

Geumsan County and the Geumsan Ginseng & Medicinal Herb Industry Promotion Institute are actively supporting the global expansion of Geumsan Insamju's traditional liquor products. This initiative is part of a broader strategy launched in 2022 to localize and commercialize Geumsan ginseng for international markets. Through export consultation sessions and exhibitions in key overseas markets such as Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Malaysia, the company aims to engage with local buyers and achieve tangible export outcomes.

An official from Agricultural Corporation Geumsan Insamju stated, "Entering overseas markets is not merely about exporting products; it requires customized strategies aligned with local liquor cultures and trends." The company plans to strengthen cooperation with local buyers to diversify global sales channels for its flagship products, including Geumseol, and other Geumsan Insamju offerings.

By PR Newswire

Agricultural Corporation Geumsan Insamju

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Geumsan Insamju Overseas Expansion International Expo Participation

