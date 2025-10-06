EKOUAER TEDDY FRIENDS 2025: Soft Loungewear with Heartfelt Stories

BERLIN, GERMANY - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 October 2025 - EKOUAER teams up with TEDDY FRIENDS to unveil a meaningful new campaign built around the theme: “Love to Share, Teddy’s Here!” More than a seasonal promotion, this initiative reflects EKOUAER’s evolving brand philosophy one rooted in emotional warmth, gentle self-care, and the quiet power of shared comfort. With TEDDY as the symbol of softness and companionship, the campaign reminds us that true comfort isn’t just about what we wear it’s about how we feel, and how we make others feel.



At the heart of the “EKOUAER & TEDDY FRIENDS” campaign lies a thoughtfully curated selection of four signature products:

EKOUAER Women’s 2-Piece Nightgowns: With soft, breathable fabric and charming prints, this two-piece set blends comfort and personality, making it ideal for restful nights and leisurely mornings.

EKOUAER Women’s Button-Down Nightdress: Designed with a practical front placket and relaxed fit, this sleep shirt doubles as a stylish, nursing-friendly essential perfect for new mothers and everyday ease.

EKOUAER Women’s Long Sleeve Nightdress with Lace: Elegant yet effortless, this lace-trimmed V-neck nightdress flatters with its soft drape and curved hem, adding a touch of beauty to your most restful routines.

EKOUAER Women’s Long Two-Piece Satin Pajama Set: Made with silky-smooth fabric, this satin set transitions from loungewear to daywear, offering versatile comfort with polished simplicity.

Whether gifting a loved one or embracing your own quiet moments, the products in this campaign offer not just softness, but real emotional and functional value helping everyone feel at home, wherever they are.



A Season to Share, A Moment to Feel



Running from October to December, the EKOUAER & TEDDY FRIENDS campaign invites us to embrace the quieter joys of the season warmth, comfort, and connection. As the days grow shorter and we turn inward, this collection reminds us that caring for ourselves and others can be as simple as slipping into something soft, and letting go of the rush.



Every item in this campaign isn’t just clothing it’s a gesture. EKOUAER blends style and function with a sense of emotional presence, making each piece a meaningful part of your daily rituals.

