EarBalance rebrands, launches Singapore's first OTC hearing aid

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 March 2026 - EarBalance Pte. Ltd., a well-established audiology clinic in Singapore, has unveiled a series of significant developments that underscore its commitment to redefining hearing and balance care. Formerly known as Sound Balance, the clinic has officially rebranded to EarBalance to better reflect its expanded scope of services and its collaborative approach with Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) specialists. Alongside this transformation, the clinic is preparing to launch Singapore’s first FDA- and Health Sciences Authority (HSA)-approved over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aid solution, while also spearheading a major community hearing awareness initiative set to take place in June 2026.These developments position EarBalance at the forefront of a shifting audiology landscape, one that increasingly prioritises accessibility, education, and holistic patient care.A Strategic Rebrand to Reflect Broader Clinical CollaborationThe transition from Sound Balance to EarBalance Pte. Ltd. marks more than a change in name. It signals a strategic evolution in the clinic’s identity and clinical philosophy. While the former name emphasised audiology and sound perception, the new brand encompasses a more comprehensive understanding of ear health, thus integrating both hearing and balance functions.“Our ears are not just for hearing. Very often, we think about our five senses, which include hearing. The sixth sense, which is our balance, is often forgotten,” said Dr Kenneth Chua, Senior Principal Audiologist at EarBalance Pte. Ltd. Dr Chua also noted that the rebrand reflects the clinic’s commitment to addressing both aspects of ear health through a collaborative, multidisciplinary model that includes close partnerships with ENT specialists.EarBalance has established strategic collaborations with several ENT groups, including ASCENT ENT Group, enabling a more seamless patient journey from diagnosis to treatment. This integrated care model ensures that patients presenting with hearing loss, dizziness, or vertigo receive comprehensive evaluation and management under one coordinated framework.Introducing Singapore’s First FDA- and HSA-Approved OTC Hearing AidIn April 2026, EarBalance will launch the CERETONE OTC hearing aid, developed by a Canadian company in partnership with ENTRUST. This marks a significant milestone in Singapore’s hearing care sector, as it represents the first OTC hearing aid approved by both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority (HSA).Designed for individuals with mild hearing loss, CERETONE offers a cost-effective and accessible alternative to traditional prescription hearing aids. The device allows users to manage their hearing needs more independently, making it particularly suitable for those who may not yet be ready to commit to medical-grade solutions.“This hearing aid is ideal for those with mild hearing loss and who may not be ready for medical-grade prescription hearing aids. We plan to continue expanding the inventory of innovative technological solutions to help people ‘hear better and live better,’” noted Dr Chua.The CERETONE device combines a user-friendly design with specialised sound processing technology, enabling wearers to adjust settings according to their listening environment. This innovation aligns with EarBalance’s broader mission to “help people hear better and live better” by expanding its portfolio of technological solutions.Addressing Industry Misconceptions Through EducationEarBalance’s latest initiatives also reflect its stance on a persistent challenge within the hearing care industry: The perception of hearing aids as consumer commodities rather than medical interventions.“The hearing industry has long been shaped by transactional relationships, where hearing aids are viewed as products to be sold,” added Dr Chua. “However, as healthcare professionals, our role is not to sell devices, but to guide patients in making informed decisions about their hearing health.”This philosophy is particularly important in light of growing evidence linking untreated hearing loss to broader health risks. Studies have shown that up to 8 per cent of modifiable risk factors for dementia may be attributed to hearing loss. Early detection and intervention are therefore critical not only for communication but also for long-term cognitive health.EarBalance places strong emphasis on patient education, ensuring that individuals understand the implications of hearing loss and the range of available interventions. By shifting the focus from sales to informed care, the clinic aims to foster trust and empower patients to take ownership of their hearing health.Community Hearing Awareness Initiative to Launch in June 2026In line with its commitment to public health, EarBalance will co-organise a large-scale community hearing awareness and education event in June 2026. The initiative is a collaboration between ASCENT ENT Group, EarBalance Audiology Clinic, and Thomson Medical Centre, with support from WS Audiology under the WSA (Wonderful Sound for All) foundation.The event aims to address a critical gap in public awareness regarding hearing health, particularly the importance of early intervention. It will offer a comprehensive programme that includes hearing screenings, educational sessions, and professional consultations.“Untreated hearing loss can lead to social isolation, reduced communication ability, and even cognitive decline,” Dr. Chua explained. “Through this initiative, we hope to encourage individuals to take proactive steps in managing their hearing health.”The programme is expected to screen approximately 100 participants, with an estimated 40 to 50 individuals identified as needing hearing amplification support. For those facing financial barriers, refurbished hearing aids will be provided through CSR contributions, ensuring that care is accessible to underserved segments of the community.A Holistic Approach to Hearing RehabilitationBeyond screening and education, the June initiative will provide referral pathways for continued care, connecting participants with ENT specialists and audiologists for further evaluation and treatment. This integrated approach ensures that individuals identified with hearing loss receive not only a diagnosis but also actionable solutions.The programme will also feature hearing health education sessions, designed to demystify common misconceptions and equip participants with practical knowledge about ear care. Topics will include the impact of hearing loss on overall well-being, the benefits of early intervention, and the range of available treatment options.Media coverage and community engagement will play a key role in amplifying the initiative’s impact. WS Audiology, as a CSR partner, will be recognised through branding on programme materials, event displays, and media campaigns.Sustainability Through Hearing Aid UpcyclingEarBalance is also exploring sustainable practices within the hearing care space, particularly through the upcycling of hearing aids. Recognising that some patients may discontinue use of their devices, the clinic is considering programmes to refurbish and redistribute these aids to individuals in need.“This initiative addresses two important issues, which are reducing electronic waste and improving access to hearing care,” said Dr Chua. “There are many individuals who could benefit from hearing aids but are unable to afford them. At the same time, there are devices that go unused. Bridging this gap is both a social and environmental responsibility.”The proposed upcycling programme aligns with EarBalance’s broader vision of responsible healthcare, where innovation is balanced with sustainability and community impact.Expanding the Scope of Ear Health: Hearing and BalanceA defining feature of EarBalance’s clinical approach is its focus on both hearing and balance, which is an often-overlooked aspect of ear health. While hearing loss is widely recognised, balance disorders such as dizziness and vertigo are frequently misunderstood or underdiagnosed.“Our ears are not just for hearing,” Dr Chua emphasised. “The vestibular system, located in the inner ear, plays a crucial role in maintaining balance. When this system is disrupted, patients may experience dizziness, vertigo, or instability, which can significantly affect their quality of life.”EarBalance provides specialised assessment and rehabilitation for balance disorders, offering patients a comprehensive solution that addresses both auditory and vestibular health. This dual focus sets the clinic apart in Singapore’s audiology landscape, where balance care is often treated as a separate discipline.Looking Ahead: Building a Future of Integrated CareAs EarBalance continues to expand, it is exploring opportunities to further integrate hearing and balance services within clinical settings, including potential collaborations with Thomson Medical Centre. These efforts aim to create a seamless continuum of care for both adult and paediatric populations.The clinic’s long-term vision includes the development of community-based programmes that extend beyond one-off initiatives, fostering sustained engagement and awareness around hearing health.“Our goal is to build a healthcare ecosystem where hearing and balance care are accessible, integrated, and patient-centred,” said Dr Chua. “By combining clinical expertise, technological innovation, and community outreach, we hope to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives.”https://earbalancesg.com/

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