GOD55 Sports Becomes Honda LCR Premium Partner

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - 4 February 2026 - The roar of the RC213V engines is about to get a lot louder for fans in Southeast Asia as GOD55 Sports officially enters the elite motorsports world of MotoGP.



In a landmark move for regional sports media, GOD55 Sports has locked in a strategic three-year partnership with the legendary Honda LCR Team. This isn't just a logo on a bike; it is a full-throttle effort to bring the paddock closer to fans from 2026 through 2028.



Key Highlights: What to Expect

Three-Year Term: A solid commitment covering the 2026, 2027, and 2028 seasons.

Elite Lineup: Backing veteran star Johann Zarco and the 2025 Moto2 World Champion, Diogo Moreira.

Strategic Collaboration: Integrated Honda LCR brand activations at select MotoGP events, amplifying engagement, awareness, and global fan support.

Fan-First Focus: A dedicated push to bring premium motorsport insights and support to Southeast Asian audiences.

The Powerhouse Behind the Machine: About Honda LCR Team Overview Founded by legendary racer Lucio Cecchinello in 1996, LCR (Lucio Cecchinello Racing) has evolved from a grassroots team into one of MotoGP’s most respected independent outfits. Based in the heart of Monaco, the team has maintained a rock-solid technical alliance with Honda since 2006, serving as the primary satellite partner for the HRC racing program.



Riders Featured After a challenging 2025 season, LCR approaches 2026 with renewed optimism. Johann Zarco, fresh off his sensational victory in the French GP at Le Mans, brings veteran expertise and technical mastery to help refine the RC213V. Joining him is rising star and Moto2 World Champion Diogo Moreira, making his highly anticipated MotoGP debut. The first-ever Brazilian GP champion, Moreira gained his initial MotoGP experience at the Valencia test last November, returning to the track for the Sepang Shakedown (29–31 January), where he shaved 1.6 seconds off his best lap between the second and third days.



Why This Partnership Reshapes the Grid By aligning with Honda LCR, GOD55 Sports isn't just reporting on the news; they are becoming part of the story. MotoGP has seen a surge of interest in Southeast Asia markets such as Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia. This alliance ensures that fans in these regions aren't just spectators; they are insiders with exclusive insights, engaging content, and unique fan experiences.



GOD55 Sports will support the Honda LCR Team across the 2026, 2027, and 2028 MotoGP seasons. The GOD55 Sports logo will be featured prominently on the Honda RC213V machines ridden by Johann Zarco and 2025 Moto2 World Champion Diogo Moreira, as well as across team official apparel, helmets, and assets.



Activation Plans with GOD55 Sports Marking Honda LCR’s first official MotoGP launch, the event creates a unique platform to spotlight the Honda LCR and GOD55 Sports strategic partnership while building momentum ahead of the races. This 2026 MotoGP season will feature integrated brand activations in collaboration with Honda LCR across selected MotoGP events, designed to drive social media engagement, boost brand awareness, and rally support from the global fanbase.



Following the recent Sepang Test, riders Johann Zarco and Diogo Moreira showcased the team’s pace and competitiveness ahead of the 2026 season. Through this collaboration, GOD55 Sports will deliver exclusive behind-the-scenes content, rider insights, and interactive fan experiences, connecting Malaysian audiences to the excitement of MotoGP both on and off the track!



Leadership Perspective: Words from the Top

This partnership is built on a shared philosophy of precision and high-speed excellence. Richard Green, CEO of GOD55 Sports, expressed his pride in joining the MotoGP grid:



"We are truly honoured to partner with Honda LCR Team, a team that embodies the spirit of daring, precision, and excellence in MotoGP. This team perfectly exemplifies our philosophy at GOD55 Sports: be bold, dare to win, and push the limits with trust and teamwork. We look forward to supporting Honda LCR with our belief in one simple approach for this fresh new season: make it fast, keep it safe, and win it big!"



On the other side of the garage, Honda LCR Team Principal Lucio Cecchinello — who recently took on the prestigious role of Chairman of the International Road Racing Teams Association (IRTA) — welcomed the regional expansion:



"We are very excited about this new partnership that will allow us to get closer and closer to the South-Asian motorsport enthusiasts. This is already a greatly passionate audience, and we can’t wait to work alongside GOD55 Sports in order to create content and dedicated events for them. We would like to thank the Company for their support, and we’ll do our best to represent their colours in the 2026 MotoGP World Championship and beyond.”



Built to connect Southeast Asian fans with the international sporting stage, GOD55 Sports covers MotoGP, football, Formula 1, badminton, and basketball. Beyond breaking news and in-depth analysis, the platform focuses on telling the stories behind the sport, offering trusted, timely, and locally relevant content with a global perspective.



MotoGP Season Launch 2026 in Kuala Lumpur Honda LCR together with GOD55 Sports are bringing the excitement of MotoGP to Kuala Lumpur with the 2026 Season Launch at Kuala Lumpur City Centre (KLCC), running until February 7. This launch features Pit Box-style bike displays, rider showcases and experiences, interactive activities, and a chance to win exclusive merchandise. This is a unique opportunity to get up close to the world of MotoGP and enjoy the energy of this exciting collaboration.



Throughout the season, GOD55 Sports will deliver exclusive content rollouts and interactive fan experiences, from behind-the-scenes showcases to extensive news coverage, giving fans across Southeast Asia unprecedented access to the action both on and off the track.



Want the inside scoop on your favourite sports? Get exclusive behind-the-scenes content, player interviews, and the latest MotoGP news with GOD55 Sports.



https://www.god55sports.com/

