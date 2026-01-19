Dragon Capital Vietnam Fund Management shares debut on UPCoM

A total of 31.2 million shares, representing the entirety of Dragon Capital Vietnam Fund Management JSC's (DCVFM) charter capital, were registered for trading on the UPCoM of the Hanoi Stock Exchange on January 19, under the ticker symbol DCV. The listing marks the company’s first day of public trading.

The move follows DCVFM’s recognition as a public company by the State Securities Commission of Vietnam in November. According to the firm, the UPCoM listing reflects its long-term commitment to operating transparently within the regulatory framework for public companies, while continuing to support the development of Vietnam’s capital market.

Speaking at the trading commencement ceremony, Dominic Scriven, chairman and co-founder of Dragon Capital, said, “DCVFM’s trading on UPCoM represents a natural step in our long-term journey in Vietnam, underscoring our commitment to building a professional investment management organisation that remains closely connected with our clients and the development of the capital market.”

The registration of DCVFM’s shares for trading on UPCoM provides a foundation for the company to further develop its business in line with its long-term strategy, strengthen its organisational capabilities, and meet the increasingly sophisticated requirements of Vietnam’s capital market.

DCVFM, formerly VietFund Management, was established in July 2003 and is Vietnam’s first domestic fund management company. Combining deep local market expertise with international best practices, DCVFM currently advises and manages approximately VND140 trillion ($5.4 billion) in assets as of the end of last year. In Vietnam’s public fund segment, DCVFM is the largest fund management company by assets under management, based on market data monitored by the company.

