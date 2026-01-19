Corporate

Dragon Capital Vietnam Fund Management shares debut on UPCoM

January 19, 2026 | 14:47
(0) user say
Dragon Capital Vietnam Fund Management has begun trading its shares on Unlisted Public Company Market (UPCoM), marking a new milestone in its development as a public company.
Dragon Capital Vietnam Fund Management shares debut on UPCoM

A total of 31.2 million shares, representing the entirety of Dragon Capital Vietnam Fund Management JSC's (DCVFM) charter capital, were registered for trading on the UPCoM of the Hanoi Stock Exchange on January 19, under the ticker symbol DCV. The listing marks the company’s first day of public trading.

The move follows DCVFM’s recognition as a public company by the State Securities Commission of Vietnam in November. According to the firm, the UPCoM listing reflects its long-term commitment to operating transparently within the regulatory framework for public companies, while continuing to support the development of Vietnam’s capital market.

Speaking at the trading commencement ceremony, Dominic Scriven, chairman and co-founder of Dragon Capital, said, “DCVFM’s trading on UPCoM represents a natural step in our long-term journey in Vietnam, underscoring our commitment to building a professional investment management organisation that remains closely connected with our clients and the development of the capital market.”

The registration of DCVFM’s shares for trading on UPCoM provides a foundation for the company to further develop its business in line with its long-term strategy, strengthen its organisational capabilities, and meet the increasingly sophisticated requirements of Vietnam’s capital market.

DCVFM, formerly VietFund Management, was established in July 2003 and is Vietnam’s first domestic fund management company. Combining deep local market expertise with international best practices, DCVFM currently advises and manages approximately VND140 trillion ($5.4 billion) in assets as of the end of last year. In Vietnam’s public fund segment, DCVFM is the largest fund management company by assets under management, based on market data monitored by the company.

Vietnam maturing into respected capital player Vietnam maturing into respected capital player

Dragon Capital is heavily investing in Vietnam and has been ever-present in the country for three decades. In an exclusive interview, chairman Dominic Scriven shared insights with VIR’s Le Luu into the evolving Vietnamese capital market.
Addressing ESG principles at the corporate level Addressing ESG principles at the corporate level

Sustainability is increasingly critical for the long-term success of Vietnamese listed companies. Dominic Scriven, chairman of Dragon Capital, spoke with VIR’s Song Huong about adopting environmental, social, and governance principles.
Dragon Capital increases stake in Sacombank Dragon Capital increases stake in Sacombank

Dragon Capital, a prominent investment group, has bolstered its position in Saigon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank) by acquiring an additional 3.5 million shares on October 19.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
DCVFM VFM Dragon capital HNX upcom

Listed companies honoured for information transparency

Listed companies honoured for information transparency

Global exhibitors converge in Ho Chi Minh City for VTG 2025

Global exhibitors converge in Ho Chi Minh City for VTG 2025

Banks drive momentum as listings heat up on central stock exchanges

Banks drive momentum as listings heat up on central stock exchanges

Vietnam and Japan advance climate ties through low-emission farming

Vietnam and Japan advance climate ties through low-emission farming

Banks aim to boost efficiency through listings and capital hikes

Banks aim to boost efficiency through listings and capital hikes

KRX trading system takes first steps

KRX trading system takes first steps

EVE Energy Opens First Cylindrical Battery Lighthouse Factory

EVE Energy Opens First Cylindrical Battery Lighthouse Factory

Families Urged to Prioritise Children's Eye Health

Families Urged to Prioritise Children's Eye Health

Dragon Capital Vietnam Fund Management shares debut on UPCoM

Dragon Capital Vietnam Fund Management shares debut on UPCoM

Elliott Rejects Toyota Fudosan Tender Offer

Elliott Rejects Toyota Fudosan Tender Offer

