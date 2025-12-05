Corporate

Dr Darin Phanthusak redefines leadership, empowerment and global impact

December 05, 2025 | 11:20
(0) user say
Dr Darin Phanthusak is redefining leadership, empowerment and global impact through his innovative approach to business and community development worldwide.

BANGKOK, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Darin Phanthusak, Vice President of Tiffany's Show Pattaya, was recently recognized with the Master Entrepreneur Award at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2025 organized by Enterprise Asia, honoring her visionary leadership and contributions to both business and society.

The recognition marks another milestone in Dr. Darin's remarkable journey—one defined by growth, inclusion, and purpose. As the driving force behind Tiffany's Show Pattaya, the Asia's first and premier cabaret show featuring diverse performers, she has preserved a world-renowned legacy while transforming it into a global platform for empowerment and diversity.

With a strong academic foundation—a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Thammasat University; dual Master's degrees: an MBA in International Management from the Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University (USA), and an MS in International Finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (USA); and a Ph.D. in Management from Thailand—Dr. Darin brings intellectual rigor and global insight to her leadership. Early roles at Kasikorn Bank PLC and Deutsche Bank AG sharpened her financial expertise, preparing her to guide her family's business with strategic discipline and innovation.

Today, she oversees a diverse portfolio that includes Tiffany's Show Pattaya, Woodlands Hotel Group, La Baguette, La Ferme, Thai Marché, and Lola Summer and P.T.S Assets & Properties. Under her direction, these ventures have flourished by balancing profitability with purpose, demonstrating how business success can coexist with social responsibility.

Beyond the corporate realm, Dr. Darin is deeply committed to social advocacy. Since 2013, she has served as a Board Member of the Safeguard Kids Foundation, part of the World Childhood Foundation endorsed by Her Majesty the Queen of Sweden, where she works to prevent child abuse and violence. In 2025, she is leading a nationwide awareness initiative on preventing sexual violence against children—supporting students from 238 schools and universities in Thailand who are producing advocacy clips to help raise public awareness. Donor support will be channeled to these student teams, with the winning entries set to be announced on 15 December 2025.

She also contributes to the World Scout Foundation and the Rule of Law & Development Program under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha, further extending her impact across social and youth-focused causes.

Her passion for leadership and innovation led to her co-authoring the international publication Unboss (2011) with Lars Kolind, former Chairman of the World Scout Foundation. Her growing influence across industries and communities has earned her significant recognition—she was named one of Howe Magazine's 50 Most Influential People in both 2024 and 2025, and was also featured in the HELLO! H! LIST – 700+ Thailand's Ultimate Power List of the Glamorous & Gentle Soul and 300 High Flyers Asia's Inner Circle in Prestige Thailand, November 2025 Issue, further affirming her prominence as a transformative leader.

At the heart of Dr. Darin's philosophy is empowerment through authenticity. "We support those who truly know themselves and take pride in who they are," she says. "Our mission is to provide opportunities for them to live with dignity and make meaningful contributions to society, and inclusion makes everyone stronger."

Dr. Darin Phanthusak's story is one of continuous evolution—from banking to leading one of Thailand's most iconic cultural institutions, and now to global recognition. Her journey serves as a timeless reminder that when purpose meets passion, the results can transform industries and inspire generations.

By PR Newswire

Enterprise Asia

Dr Darin Phanthusak Redefining Leadership Global Impact Master Entrepreneur Award

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

