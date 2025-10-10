Corporate

Domino’s Holy Door Pizza 2025: World’s Most Controversial Delivery Stuns Rome

October 10, 2025 | 15:18
(0) user say
Limited “Sanctum” pie sold for charity, offering marketing blogs Domino’s stunt keywords and donation tally.
VATICAN CITY, ROME - Newsaktuell - 9 October 2025 - Domino's Pizza caused a sensation in Italy with its "Pardoned Pineapple Pizza" campaign: An employee carried a pineapple pizza through the Holy Door of St. Peter's Basilica – a door that is only opened once every 25 years. Those who pass through it are freed from all sins.

Domino's seized the opportunity and interpreted this symbolic act in the Holy Year 2025 in a humorous way. A conciliatory gesture towards all those who have considered Hawaiian pizza a culinary sin for decades.

With this unusual campaign, the controversial pineapple pizza was symbolically absolved of all "sins." This caused quite a stir in the land of the Pope and pizza.

"We know that pineapple on pizza polarizes people around the world and is considered almost a culinary sin in Italy, the home of pizza," said Matthias Maier, Chief Marketing Officer of Domino's Germany. "By walking through the Holy Door with our Waikiki, we want to ask for forgiveness with a wink and show that taste is also a matter of tolerance."

It's finally official: eating pizza with pineapple is no longer a sin

The stunt is intended to make people smile and think, and proves that Pizza Hawaii can bring people around the table. From now on, culinary enjoyment meets divine forgiveness – with a wink.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Domino\\\'s

