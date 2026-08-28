Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum opens with 35 activities

Arts & Culture

Harbour Dreams: Hong Kong XR Adventure



Hong Kong's first XR 6D multi-sensory immersive experience combines cinematic storytelling, local culture and XR technology. Guided by the AI panda mascot "An An", audiences will travel through landmarks such as the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, the Big Buddha and the Victoria Harbour nightscape. By wearing a VR device, participants can embark on an approximately 15-minute immersive journey enhanced by visual, audio, motion, wind, tactile and scent effects, experiencing Hong Kong's charm from a fresh perspective.

"Another World: Fissure of Light" Immersive Interactive Art Exhibition



Presented by the Art Museum of Contemporary Culture and Technology (AMCCT), Another World: RADIANCE is an immersive interactive art exhibition extending the original Hong Kong animation IP Another World. Adapted from the Golden Horse Award-winning animation, the exhibition uses dynamic projection tracking, motion interaction and 360-degree surround soundscape technologies to transform a fantastical world at the boundary between life and death into a walk-in immersive light-and-shadow space. Audiences will follow the footsteps of the spirit guardians "Gudo" and "Yuri" through an ice lake and a corridor of reincarnation, embarking on a journey of memory, redemption and self-healing where technology meets art.



The popular Another World character "Gudo" will make surprise appearances at Cyberport during the forum, meeting and interacting with the public across the venue, allowing participants to experience the fantastical charm of Another World up close and take photos with the character.

Reveries of Ancient Egypt



Co-created by international creative teams from Hong Kong, the Netherlands, Korea and Canada, The Reveries of Ancient Egypt reinterprets ancient Egyptian civilization through art technology, leading audiences on an immersive exploration across 5,000 years of history. Through panoramic projection, cinematic music and interactive sensing technology, ancient Egyptian temples, the Nile River and iconic historical scenes come vividly to life all around participants, making them feel as if they have stepped into a mysterious ancient kingdom. Floor projections respond instantly to visitors' footsteps, while precious archaeological imagery, giant sculptures and cultural installations together create an immersive art journey that combines history, culture and technology, allowing the public to explore the treasures of world civilization in a new way.

Digital Entertainment

ActivePlay



ActivePlay is an interactive, motion-based e-sports platform that makes physical activity fun and inclusive for all ages. Using AI camera tracking, players control games like darts, triathlon, stand-up paddleboarding, air hockey, and curling simply by moving their bodies in front of a smart TV or interactive whiteboard. Key features include real-time AI motion tracking for instant feedback, multiplayer mode for up to four players, adaptive difficulty to suit all skill levels, and a variety of game themes to keep users engaged. Its inclusive design and scalability make it ideal for schools, corporate wellness, community events, and marketing activities. How to play: Stand in front of a smart screen and use body movements – reaching, twisting, balancing – to score points. Simple, intuitive, and fun for everyone.

SkateAway Circus: The Interactive Phygital Activation



《Hug the K》's interactive skateboard experience, "SkateAway Circus," invites participants to choose their favourite Hug the K costumes and interact with the character on screen through their own movements. Together with 《Hug the K》 , players must overcome a series of obstacles and complete the journey to join the DELF Dreamtic Circus. Hug the K is an original IP created by Nicolas Lesaffre, a Hong Kong-based cross-media artist specialising in IP creation, animation, interactive experiences and large-scale installations. He worked with world-leading clients across China, Saudi Arabia, France, Spain and the United States. His personal IP works have also been showcased through exhibitions, collaborations and art toy events around the world.

Light Trap



Light Trap is an MR (Mixed-Reality) full-body interactive challenge game designed for Pico devices. Wearing an MR headset, players move through a real-world space and use natural body movements—such as ducking, leaning, stepping sideways, and reaching—to avoid virtual laser obstacles overlaid onto their physical surroundings while collecting energy orbs. Each level consists of four compact out-andback sections, featuring a fast-paced countdown system in which the start and finish points alternate. Players must move back and forth through the course to complete the collection objective before time runs out. Touching any laser results in an immediate failure, while the exit remains locked until every energy orb has been collected.

TVB Music Money Monster system



"Music Money Monster system" Introducing a "precise pitch and rhythm judgment" and "tiered difficulty challenge," transforming karaoke into a rhythm game.

Agentic AI VJ system



Developed by vrch.io, the Agentic VJ System can analyse music rhythms and audience interactions in real‑time to dynamically generate continuously‑evolving AI visual effects, creating immersive audio‑visual experiences that combine sound, lighting and generative AI. The showcase also features the AI visual instrument Vibing Synth and music‑visualisation application Vibing Art, allowing participants to experience first‑hand how AI is redefining live performances and digital‑art creation.

AI Short Film/Advertisement Creation



Presented by Hong Kong Huashida Limited, this Pure AI production of live action short dramas, movie shorts,



advertising shorts, brand customized dramas and other film and television works for display. The company utilizes AI big models to develop skills and agency tools for AI short drama/advertising production, allowing audiences to personally experience and produce AI short films that meet their needs in front of AI tools.

AI animated clips generation: Turn Ideas into Animated Stories in Minutes



Presented by FizzDragon, an award‑winning AI content‑creation platform, this experience demonstrates how individual creators and businesses can rapidly turn creative ideas into complete videos powered by artificial intelligence. Participants only need to input a simple concept, and AI agents will generate storyboards, scripts, voice‑over and animated content on‑the‑spot, enabling them to experience the full creative workflow from initial inspiration to finished work. Boasting over 90 specialised AI agents, the platform supports story development, script writing and video rendering, allowing users without professional technical backgrounds to easily produce high‑quality animations and digital stories.



Beyond AI content‑creation experiences, members of the public may also join FizzDragon's creative workshops held during the forum, Family Co-Creation: AI-Generated Short Videos. These sessions teach participants how to create characters, story plots and animated short films with AI. Attendees can also view Trace Project, an AI‑ sci‑fi short drama, to learn about the latest advancements of generative AI in film and television creation.

Smart Living & Business

LIVE4WELL - Non-Invasive AI Health Assessment



LIVE4WELL builds an AI-driven preventive health platform, integrating advanced multi-country testing technologies. With scientific assessment, digital monitoring, AI insights, and personalized plans, it enables a shift from passive treatment to proactive prevention. Its AI retinal screening uses fundus imaging to match retinal texture patterns, delivering risk grading and recommendations in 30 seconds—revealing 55 health risk factors (e.g., brain degeneration, arteriosclerosis). The stress-resilience assessment applies AI eyetracking and visual stimulation, measuring 5 mental health indices in 90 seconds (e.g., resilience, psychological and physical stress) to help users understand their stress status.

AI-Powered Intelligent Loss Prevention for Self-Checkout



Presented by DMALL Inc., the AI‑powered intelligent loss‑prevention system leverages computer vision and AI analytics to elevate security from reactive tracking to proactive protection, The system can instantly detect irregularities including missed scans, partial scans and barcode switching. It assists store staff in responding promptly via smart light signals and risk notifications. Visitors can take on the self‑checkout challenge on‑site, simulate abnormal transaction scenarios, and witness how AI completes detection and alerting in seconds, experiencing cutting‑edge smart‑retail applications.

Robotics & Drones

Combat Robot & AI Car Experience



Presented by JIN Technology, this robotic interactive experience showcases the brand's independently‑developed core AI and robotics technologies. Participants can take direct control of the GANKER EX combat robot equipped with the patented "man‑machine synchronization" technology to experience real‑time mech battles. Children aged 4‑12 can act as young pilots and operate the GEIO kids' competitive robot for interactive competitions. In addition, the on‑site Rocar AI interactive smart‑car enables voice conversation and real‑time responsive movements, delivering a fun‑and‑educational AI experience for parent‑child families.