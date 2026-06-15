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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

DeRAMA, Singapore's first Korean postpartum confinement centre, reaches full capacity

June 15, 2026 | 15:16
(0) user say
DeRAMA, Singapore's first Korean confinement centre managed by Sserenity, has reached full capacity at its first outpost, mirroring the sold-out performance of its Seoul flagship six months ahead of opening.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 June 2026 – DeRAMA Singapore, the first Korean confinement centre to open in the country and operated by Sserenity, is now fully booked. It offers residential postpartum stays within Artyzen Singapore on Orchard Road, where newborns are looked after by registered and enrolled nurses. A two-week stay is priced from S$35,000 in the standard suite and S$50,000 in the Garden Suite.

DeRAMA, Singapore's First Korean Confinement Centre Managed by Sserenity, Reaches Full Capacity
DeRAMA, Singapore's First Korean Confinement Centre Managed by Sserenity, Reaches Full Capacity

Demand That Crosses Borders In South Korea, postpartum confinement is a long-standing tradition, and booking a stay well before the birth is common. The brand's Seoul flagship is reserved months in advance, with a waitlist that continues to grow. A similar shift is underway locally, where confinement centres have grown as an alternative to live-in nannies, offering parents a team of trained staff to support them and their newborns. DeRAMA sits at the premium end of that shift, with its suites gradually filling after opening.

A Reputation Built Over Decades
The brand itself is far from new. DeRAMA has cared for more than 10,000 mothers and newborns over nearly two decades, and Singapore is its first location beyond South Korea. Its clientele there has included couples such as actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, singer Taeyang and actor Min Hyo-rin, and actors Lee Byung-hun and Lee Min-jung.

Inside the Centre
The residential floor of the luxury confinement centre in Singapore is self-contained, with no public access. The nurses are on site around the clock, and meals are prepared fresh by Artyzen's chefs and adjusted to each stage of recovery. DeRAMA also offers prenatal massage and postnatal massage as part of its postpartum care services in Singapore.

"What we are seeing is a change in how recovery is understood," said Danny Woo, Chief Financial Officer of Sserenity (DeRAMA Singapore). "Mothers here are no longer treating the weeks after birth as time to simply get through. They are choosing to plan for them with the care they would give any important decision, and that is reflected in the demand."

Families considering DeRAMA's programmes can enquire about availability at derama.sg.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By DeRAMA Singapore

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
DeRAMA Korean postpartum confinement Singapore confinement centre Residential postpartum stays

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